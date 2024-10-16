Tyla Changed Into an Even Skimpier Look for the VS After-Party
Unless you avoided the internet and social media entirely, you're probably well aware that Victoria's Secret staged quite the comeback last night. The VS Fashion Show runway looks were glamorous, the supermodel casting phenomenal, and the performers thoroughly entertaining. Models such as Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Jasmine Tookes, Carla Bruni, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elsesser were accompanied on the runway by Tyla, Cher, and Lisa belting out their biggest hits. As a relative newcomer, Tyla particularly made a lasting impression.
Tyla wore Victoria's Secret lingerie while onstage, but for the after-party, she stripped down even further. She wore a white satin bralette with a matching low-rise skirt along with lace heels. While most of us wouldn't think to wear a bra as a shirt, it's practically required for a Victoria's Secret party! Scroll down to see what Tyla changed into after her performance and shop for similar bras.
Shop White Bras
This bra has rave reviews on the Victoria's Secret website.
This bra is so chic.
