Sofia Richie's Newest Pregnancy Outfit Includes a Highly Specific 2024 Shoe Trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge just offered up a highly specific idea if you're looking for a statement shoe this spring: pink velvet kitten heels. Photographed in Los Angeles this week, the mom-to-be styled the shoes with an emerald-green matching set and a cobalt-blue handbag, and the resulting look is sure to spark a surge in searches for the pretty shoe trend.

Her outfit is the newest in a string of stellar maternity style moments. Previously, she made a white tee look incredibly chic by teaming it with a trench coat and ballet flats. Her pregnancy outfits have also included staples such as overalls and leggings. Scroll down to see Sofia Richie Grainge's latest outfit and shop her unexpected yet totally chic shoe trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Pink Kitten Heels

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Suede Buckle Mules $795 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Sam Edelman Brit Pumps $150 SHOP NOW These look triple the price.

ROGER VIVIER Belle Vivier Suede Pumps $890 SHOP NOW Roger Vivier never gets it wrong.

ASOS DESIGN Strut Slingback Kitten Heeled Shoes in Raspberry $40 SHOP NOW You can't beat this $40 price tag.

ROGER VIVIER Virgule Crystal-Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps $1625 SHOP NOW These shoes are at the top of my wish list right now.

Jimmy Choo Amita Flowers 45 $995 SHOP NOW How stunning are these?