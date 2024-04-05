Sofia Richie's Newest Pregnancy Outfit Includes a Highly Specific 2024 Shoe Trend
Sofia Richie Grainge just offered up a highly specific idea if you're looking for a statement shoe this spring: pink velvet kitten heels. Photographed in Los Angeles this week, the mom-to-be styled the shoes with an emerald-green matching set and a cobalt-blue handbag, and the resulting look is sure to spark a surge in searches for the pretty shoe trend.
Her outfit is the newest in a string of stellar maternity style moments. Previously, she made a white tee look incredibly chic by teaming it with a trench coat and ballet flats. Her pregnancy outfits have also included staples such as overalls and leggings. Scroll down to see Sofia Richie Grainge's latest outfit and shop her unexpected yet totally chic shoe trend.
Shop Pink Kitten Heels
You can never go wrong with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes.
These shoes are at the top of my wish list right now.
