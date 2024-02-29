Sofia Richie Just Turned a Simple White Tee Into the Chicest Maternity Outfit
Not that I had any doubts, but Sofia Richie Grainge has proven to be quite the maternity style star. The expectant mom has been showing off a slew of impeccable outfits since announcing her pregnancy in January. Of course, her newest one is no exception. In a new TikTok video posted today, Richie Grainge wore a monochrome outfit consisting of a white T-shirt, a Saint Laurent trench coat, flowy pants, Le Monde Beryl flats, and a Chanel bag. Although she's wearing high-end designer pieces, her outfit formula is actually quite simple to re-create.
As you probably already know, wide-leg pants have been hugely popular as of late, so Richie Grainge's outfit is perfectly on-trend. That said, it's not overly trendy, nor will it go out of style anytime soon, so it's also a great look for classic dressers. Scroll down to see her new TikTok, which has already garnered over 850,000 views, and shop similar pieces for yourself.
@sofiarichiegrainge
todays monochrome look 🕊️♬ Fire for You (Sped Up) - Cannons
Shop Similar Pieces
I'm obsessed with Sara and Erin Foster's brand, Favorite Daughter.
