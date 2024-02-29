Sofia Richie Just Turned a Simple White Tee Into the Chicest Maternity Outfit

Not that I had any doubts, but Sofia Richie Grainge has proven to be quite the maternity style star. The expectant mom has been showing off a slew of impeccable outfits since announcing her pregnancy in January. Of course, her newest one is no exception. In a new TikTok video posted today, Richie Grainge wore a monochrome outfit consisting of a white T-shirt, a Saint Laurent trench coat, flowy pants, Le Monde Beryl flats, and a Chanel bag. Although she's wearing high-end designer pieces, her outfit formula is actually quite simple to re-create.

As you probably already know, wide-leg pants have been hugely popular as of late, so Richie Grainge's outfit is perfectly on-trend. That said, it's not overly trendy, nor will it go out of style anytime soon, so it's also a great look for classic dressers. Scroll down to see her new TikTok, which has already garnered over 850,000 views, and shop similar pieces for yourself.

Shop Similar Pieces

Steve Madden Sirus Jacket $109 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than it really is.

Rails Lucien Short Trench Coat $298 SHOP NOW I suddenly need a short trench coat in my life.

HEARTLOOM Emma Jacket $159 SHOP NOW I'd style this jacket exactly like Sofia Richie Grainge did.

Favorite Daughter Cropped Charles Trench Coat $328 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with Sara and Erin Foster's brand, Favorite Daughter.

Leset Kelly Rib Tee $78 SHOP NOW This T-shirt has a cult following among fashion editors.

H&M Oversized T-Shirt $10 SHOP NOW You simply can't beat H&M's prices.

Reformation Olina Linen Pants $178 SHOP NOW Reformation never gets it wrong.

mango Elastic-Waist Straight Pants $50 SHOP NOW You had me at "elastic waist."