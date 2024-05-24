Sofia Richie Grainge Chose the Cutest Baby Name That's Skyrocketing in Popularity
Congratulations are in order: Sofia Richie Grainge is now a mom! On Instagram today, she announced that she welcomed her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, 2024. She also revealed the sweet baby girl's name: Eloise Samantha Grainge. A quick search uncovered the fact that Eloise has been growing in popularity every single year since 2005. It skyrocketed from the 1984th ranking that year to its current ranking of the 322nd most popular baby girl's name. Another fun fact? The name last peaked in popularity in the 1920s.
While we certainly reveled in Sofia's pregnancy style, we're excited to see how her fashion sense will evolve now that she's entered motherhood. Congratulations again to the new family of three! Scroll down to revisit Sofia's best maternity outfits.
Sofia Richie Grainge's Best Maternity Outfits
