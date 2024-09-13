Sienna Miller is My Autumn Style Muse––These are the 6 Classic Items She Wears on Repeat

I have to admit, I'm not usually one to be inspired by celebrity's outfits––but Sienna Miller is an exception (along with Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, of course). There's something about the OG boho babe that makes me want to be more Sienna. And she's one of the few A-listers I would like to see out and about getting papped more often, just so I can see what she's wearing. Luckily, lately, Sienna has been out and about regularly. And it's perfect timing to see what the star has been shopping for autumn. After studying all of her recent red carpet and off-duty looks, I would like to think I've decoded the six steps to achieving Sienna Miller's new season capsule wardrobe––and it just so happens to include a sprinkling of Chloé autumn/winter 2024 ruffles, the most-loved bag of the year and the key print you most likely already own.

With this in mind, I'm going to be updating my classic capsule wardrobe with this Sienna-approved edit, and once you see the six items, you will too. Consider this your guide on how to dress like one of the best style icons Britain has to offer.

See Sienna Miller's Autumn Capsule Wardrobe :

1. Barrel Leg Jeans

Style Notes: I've been on the fence about barrel jeans––I'm 5' 5" so wasn't sure if they would suit me––but Sienna and I are the same height (the only thing we probably have in common) so now I'm convinced. I love how she's added a heel to show off the exaggerated silhouette and kept the look polished with a structured blazer. But I would also style them with a jumper and loafers.

Shop Barrel Leg Jeans:

Arket Barrel-Leg Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Of course Arket has already ticked off autumn's key jean style.

AGOLDE Balloon High-Rise Barrel-Leg Organic Jeans £320 SHOP NOW Ecru jeans needn't be reserved just for summer––try them out with luxe suede, leather and cashmere textures.

ALIGNE Markus Rigid Horseshoe Jean £99 SHOP NOW These come in waist sizes 24-40.

COS Twist Jeans Barrel £110 SHOP NOW Love the twisted seam on this Cos pair.

2. Ruffle Dress

Style Notes: Boho is well and truly back, and Sienna has already been spotted in Chloe's spring/summer 2025 collection with this floaty ruffle dress. Although skipping a season, Sienna has translated the look for autumn by adding glossy knee-high boots. And considering us mere mortals won't be wearing boho dresses on the red carpet, for everyday, just add a suede or leather jacket.

Shop Ruffle Dresses:

Mango Mango Royal Ruffle Dress £180 SHOP NOW Sienna would 100% wear this.

H&M Flounced Chiffon Dress £35 SHOP NOW Just add a rope belt and suede boots.

& Other Stories Sheer Oversized Midi Dress £145 SHOP NOW Well done, & Other Stories.

Chloé Wrap-Effect Asymmetric Gathered Silk-Georgette Turtleneck Midi Dress £2225 SHOP NOW The OG Chloé dress is an investment, but one you would never regret.

3. Suede Bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Sienna has updated the classic wardrobe staples––a blazer and blue jeans––with the addition of a suede bag, aka the bag of the season. No matter your style, desired bag size or budget, they're quite literally everywhere right now so you're bound to find the one. I've saved you having to start the search...

Shop Suede Bags:

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW This has been in my thoughts for a few months now.

Reformation Medium Silvana Bucket Bag £398 SHOP NOW This looks so premium.

KHAITE Lotus Mini Suede Tote £1750 SHOP NOW The shape fits nicely into the boho trend.

JW PEI Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag £130 SHOP NOW A dreamy faux suede iteration.

4. Leather Jacket

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: The humble leather jacket may not be anything new, but naturally Sienna has made it infinitely more cool by zipping up over yet another boho dress. Opt for cropped lengths and bomber shapes to achieve the look and switch the wedges for tall boots to make it more daytime-appropriate.

Shop Leather Jackets:

COS Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket £400 SHOP NOW Just add this over a white dress with wedges to get the Sienna look.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 £359 SHOP NOW One of our favourite styles, and now in the sale.

MANGO 100% Leather Jacket £120 SHOP NOW This Mango version has a retro feel, and I'm into it.

River Island Faux Leather Oversized Biker Jacket £49 SHOP NOW If you prefer faux leather, this brown style will be for you.

5. Leopard Print Trousers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Unless you've been living sans social media, you will have noticed that leopard print is a thing once again. Synonymous with autumn/winter months, Sienna shows an easy way to style it––enter: leopard trousers and jeans. Make like the A-lister and keep it classy by styling with neutral separates.

Shop Leopard Print Trousers:

Damson Madder Rafe Pant Leopard Print £85 SHOP NOW Like the leopard waistcoat, no doubt these Damson Madder trousers will sell out, fast.

GANNI Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Trousers £225 SHOP NOW Of course leopard-loving Ganni has a pair.

Topshop Column Jeans in Leopard Print £56 SHOP NOW A fun way to update your favourite jeans.

Never Fully Dressed Curve Love Mid Rise Slouchy Jean £92 SHOP NOW A slightly more statement pair that come in three lengths and sizes 24-34.

6. Trench Coat

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Whenever I think of Sienna's outfits (more often than ever recently) I always see a trench coat. The Burberry poster girl has always nailed effortless ways to style the classic style, and this season is no different. As seen here, a cosy cashmere knit and belted tailored trousers will do the trick.

Shop Trench Coats;

BURBERRY Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat £1890 SHOP NOW As one of the faces of Burberry, of course Sienna has worn its iconic trench coats.

COS Layered Double-Breasted Trench Coat £225 SHOP NOW The contrast colour gives the classic coat a fun twist.

BOTTEGA VENETA Belted Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Garbardine Trench Coat £3140 SHOP NOW The dream.