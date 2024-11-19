Celebrities usually have the pick of the litter when it comes to designer clothing, so when they choose to wear something affordable, I definitely take notice. Saoirse Ronan has been on a tear with her glamorous red carpet looks lately—did you catch her striking Louis Vuitton gown last weekend?—but one of her more casual outfits caught my attention today.

While attending a screening of her film, The Outrun, in Los Angeles, Ronan went for a laidback look consisting of a leather jacket, black dress, semi-sheer tights, and black pointed-toe pumps. Her dress is Banana Republic's Lightweight Ponte Mini Dress ($120), which is bound to sell out now that it has Saoirse Ronan's stamp of approval. Ronan and her stylist Danielle Goldberg paired it with all-black pieces, but it would look excellent with anything already hanging in your closet. It's just that versatile and timeless. Scroll down to shop her Banana Republic dress while it's still in stock.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saoirse Ronan: Banana Republic Lightweight Ponte Mini Dress ($120)

