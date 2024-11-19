Saoirse Ronan Just Wore a Perfect $120 LBD That's Shockingly Still in Stock
Celebrities usually have the pick of the litter when it comes to designer clothing, so when they choose to wear something affordable, I definitely take notice. Saoirse Ronan has been on a tear with her glamorous red carpet looks lately—did you catch her striking Louis Vuitton gown last weekend?—but one of her more casual outfits caught my attention today.
While attending a screening of her film, The Outrun, in Los Angeles, Ronan went for a laidback look consisting of a leather jacket, black dress, semi-sheer tights, and black pointed-toe pumps. Her dress is Banana Republic's Lightweight Ponte Mini Dress ($120), which is bound to sell out now that it has Saoirse Ronan's stamp of approval. Ronan and her stylist Danielle Goldberg paired it with all-black pieces, but it would look excellent with anything already hanging in your closet. It's just that versatile and timeless. Scroll down to shop her Banana Republic dress while it's still in stock.
On Saoirse Ronan: Banana Republic Lightweight Ponte Mini Dress ($120)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.