Olivia Rodrigo Wore the Dress Trend You'll See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer

By
published
in News

I own plenty of polka-dot dresses and scores of floral frocks, but I can't say I own a single item of clothing that combines both prints. That said, the second I laid eyes on Olivia Rodrigo's newest Instagram post, I knew I was missing out on this cool combo. The singer just shared a series of images taken in Marrakech, Morocco, with the cheeky caption, "everywhere but that damn studio." While standing in front of a stunning pool, Rodrigo wore Rixo's Hayley Dress in Tulip Spot Mix Multi ($520). Luckily for us, her exact dress is still in stock.

Rodrigo's Rixo dress is a fantastic interpretation of the mixed-print trend I've been seeing bubbling up in recent months, making me confident that we'll be seeing well-dressed wedding guests wear it this summer. For instance, I've noticed it at reader-favorite retailers such as Zara. One standout piece is the brand's Patchwork Print Midi Dress ($60), which combines no less than seven different florals and stripes with disparate color palettes. Scroll down to see Olivia Rodrigo's newest dress and shop the trend for yourself.

Olivia Rodrigo wears a floral and polka dot dress by Rixo

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Rixo Hayley Dress in Tulip Spot Mix Multi ($520)

Olivia Rodrigo wears a floral and polka dot dress by Rixo

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Shop Olivia Rodrigo's Exact Dress

Hayley - Tulip Spot Mix Multi
RIXO
Hayley Dress in Tulip Spot Mix Multi

Shop Other Mixed-Print Dresses for Summer Weddings

Patchwork Print Midi Dress
ZARA
Patchwork Print Midi Dress

Novara - Shell Pansy Mix Multi
RIXO
Novara - Shell Pansy Mix Multi

Revolve x Free People Ramada Midi Dress
Free People x Ramada
Midi Dress

Zw Collection Printed Dress
ZARA
ZW Collection Printed Dress

Mixed Dot Print Satin Maxi Dress
ELOQUII
Mixed Dot Print Satin Maxi Dress

Printed Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Printed Dress ZW Collection

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸