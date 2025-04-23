Olivia Rodrigo Wore the Dress Trend You'll See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer

I own plenty of polka-dot dresses and scores of floral frocks, but I can't say I own a single item of clothing that combines both prints. That said, the second I laid eyes on Olivia Rodrigo's newest Instagram post, I knew I was missing out on this cool combo. The singer just shared a series of images taken in Marrakech, Morocco, with the cheeky caption, "everywhere but that damn studio." While standing in front of a stunning pool, Rodrigo wore Rixo's Hayley Dress in Tulip Spot Mix Multi ($520). Luckily for us, her exact dress is still in stock.

Rodrigo's Rixo dress is a fantastic interpretation of the mixed-print trend I've been seeing bubbling up in recent months, making me confident that we'll be seeing well-dressed wedding guests wear it this summer. For instance, I've noticed it at reader-favorite retailers such as Zara. One standout piece is the brand's Patchwork Print Midi Dress ($60), which combines no less than seven different florals and stripes with disparate color palettes. Scroll down to see Olivia Rodrigo's newest dress and shop the trend for yourself.

On Olivia Rodrigo: Rixo Hayley Dress in Tulip Spot Mix Multi ($520)

