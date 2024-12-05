Meghan Markle Just Wore a Backless Dress for a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Beverly Hills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her acting days, Meghan Markle was a regular on red carpets in Los Angeles and New York City. Since she joined the royal family, however, her appearances have understandably been few and far between. Luckily for fans of her style, she treated us to a fantastic red carpet fashion moment last night, looking every bit the Hollywood star.

Markle attended the Paley Center for Media's Paley Honors fall gala honoring Tyler Perry at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, she wore a strapless, backless Oscar de la Renta dress with Stuart Weitzman heels. Her look is a study in minimalism—there's nothing fussy or over-the-top about this sleek outfit. While I love a good head-turning red carpet moment as much as the next person, I also appreciate a look that's striking in its simplicity. Scroll down to see photos of Meghan Markle's latest appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Oscar de la Renta dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop My Favorite Strapless Black Dresses for Holiday Parties

WAYF X Chérie Madeleine Strapless Maxi Dress & Scarf Set $99 SHOP NOW This dress is bound to sell out at Nordstrom.

Reformation Astoria Dress $248 SHOP NOW Reformation never gets it wrong.

Open Edit Strapless Dress $75 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

A.L.C. Austin Strapless A-Line Dress $695 $313 SHOP NOW Hurry: This sale won't last forever.

ZW Collection Strapless Belted Dress $90 SHOP NOW Runway ready.