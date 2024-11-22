Meghan Markle has been keeping a relatively low profile recently. As a fan of her style, I've thoroughly missed seeing her outfits regularly (especially while the Duchess of Sussex is traveling). This week we were treated to a rare appearance, so I obviously had to share it with our readers.

Markle attended a Los Angeles dinner benefiting The Welcome Project, a charity that supports immigrant families. For the occasion, she wore the sweater trend that in my opinion never looks cheap: a sleeveless turtleneck. I think it's such a classic, elegant, and versatile piece that can be styled in a million different ways. Markle's exact sweater is the Leset Zoe Sleeveless Turtleneck ($196), but I found several other options at cheaper price points if that's not within your budget. Scroll down to see Meghan Markle's newest outfit and shop the same sweater trend from Zara, Ralph Lauren, and more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Leset Zoe Sleeveless Turtleneck ($196)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweaters

Leset Zoe Sleeveless Turtleneck $280 SHOP NOW This is Meghan Markle's exact sweater.

ZARA Soft High Collar Top $28 SHOP NOW This $28 Zara version is a dead ringer for Markle's.

MANGO Turtleneck Ribbed Top $50 SHOP NOW Matching skirt optional.

Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater $165 $125 SHOP NOW Timeless.

Banana Republic Factory Soft Luxe Turtleneck Top $45 $20 SHOP NOW This sale is too good to pass up.

Leset Zoe Sleeveless Turtleneck $320 $120 SHOP NOW Markle's sweater also comes in this darker colorway, which is selling out quickly because it's majorly discounted.