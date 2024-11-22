Meghan Markle Just Wore the Specific Sweater Trend That Never Looks Cheap
Meghan Markle has been keeping a relatively low profile recently. As a fan of her style, I've thoroughly missed seeing her outfits regularly (especially while the Duchess of Sussex is traveling). This week we were treated to a rare appearance, so I obviously had to share it with our readers.
Markle attended a Los Angeles dinner benefiting The Welcome Project, a charity that supports immigrant families. For the occasion, she wore the sweater trend that in my opinion never looks cheap: a sleeveless turtleneck. I think it's such a classic, elegant, and versatile piece that can be styled in a million different ways. Markle's exact sweater is the Leset Zoe Sleeveless Turtleneck ($196), but I found several other options at cheaper price points if that's not within your budget. Scroll down to see Meghan Markle's newest outfit and shop the same sweater trend from Zara, Ralph Lauren, and more.
On Meghan Markle: Leset Zoe Sleeveless Turtleneck ($196)
Shop Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweaters
This cute turtleneck is part of Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale.
Markle's sweater also comes in this darker colorway, which is selling out quickly because it's majorly discounted.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
