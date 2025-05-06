Laura Harrier’s Met Gala Look Features the Chic Trouser Trend I Keep Seeing on Stylish Europeans

Red carpet fashion very seldom translates into real life, this we know. Of course, we can always add a colour trend or specific shoe inspired by those worn by top-billing celebs at starry events to our wardrobes, but as far as the actual clothes go, I'm just not the sort of person who would ever find a use for a full-length beaded gown complete with cascading train (if you are, more power to you!). But, last night, at 2025's Met Gala, Laura Harrier styled a specific trouser trend that I could not only see myself genuinely wearing, but that I've already spotted countless fashion people across Europe sporting. Enter the cream satin trouser.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a sea of pretty dresses, Harrier's look stood out as one that really adhered to the event's theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which celebrates the rich history and cultural significance of Black dandyism. Guests were further provided with the dress code of Tailored for You, which Harrier explored in a literal sense with her Custom Gap Studio by Zac Posen waistcoat and tailored palazzo trousers, earning her the accolade as one of the night's best dressed. Between the proportions and the cut of the clothing, her look ticked every Met Gala box there was (and created a few new benchmarks of its own).

Indeed, her trousers so wide they almost require their own postcode but the extreme shape aside, what I appreciated most was how I could very much add a pair of cream satin trousers akin to Harrier's to my summer outfit rotation. Not only that, but I've seen lots of stylish people do so already.

Scroll on to shop the cream satin trouser trend Laura Harrier wore to the Met Gala 2025.

