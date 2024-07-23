Blake Lively Just Wore a Full-On Catsuit on the Red Carpet in NYC
Movie fans have certainly been busy this summer. Have you seen Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters or Maika Monroe in Longlegs? If not, what are you waiting for? Now, the next big blockbuster is set to debut in T minus four days: Deadpool & Wolverine. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Marvel film will no doubt attract scores of crowds.
Helping drum up interest in the movie is none other than Blake Lively, who just appeared at the world premiere in New York City wearing a skintight catsuit by Atelier Versace. Oh, and she also brought along pal Gigi Hadid for the evening's festivities. Hadid wore a head-to-toe Miu Miu look, including a tube top and low-rise skirt. Scroll down to see all the photos from the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet tonight.
On Blake Lively: Atelier Versace jumpsuit
On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu outfit
