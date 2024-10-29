Kylie Jenner's Spectacularly Spiky Red Carpet Dress Is About to Go Viral
Am I sensing an under-the-sea theme at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards? First, Addison Rae wore a sequin mermaid skirt and carried a conch shell as a handbag. Moments later, Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet wearing a prickly Jean Paul Gaultier dress reminiscent of a sea urchin.
Whether the spiny oceanic creature was really the inspiration behind Jenner's dress remains to be seen, but I can confidently say that this is one of her most high-fashion red carpet looks to date. All-black outfits sometimes look boring on the red carpet, but this dress is anything but dull. Thanks to the spiky silhouette and intriguing texture, this dress made a spectacular statement on the red carpet. Scroll down to see Kylie Jenner's newest NYC appearance.
On Kylie Jenner: Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann dress
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.