Kylie Jenner's Spectacularly Spiky Red Carpet Dress Is About to Go Viral

Am I sensing an under-the-sea theme at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards? First, Addison Rae wore a sequin mermaid skirt and carried a conch shell as a handbag. Moments later, Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet wearing a prickly Jean Paul Gaultier dress reminiscent of a sea urchin.

Whether the spiny oceanic creature was really the inspiration behind Jenner's dress remains to be seen, but I can confidently say that this is one of her most high-fashion red carpet looks to date. All-black outfits sometimes look boring on the red carpet, but this dress is anything but dull. Thanks to the spiky silhouette and intriguing texture, this dress made a spectacular statement on the red carpet. Scroll down to see Kylie Jenner's newest NYC appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kylie Jenner: Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)