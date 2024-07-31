Kourtney Kardashian's Simple Flat Shoes Are the Antithesis of Trendy

I always try to appeal to a wide range of fashion lovers with my stories. Sometimes I cover controversial red carpet trends and other times I appeal to more classic dressers. This particular article falls into the latter category. Kourtney Kardashian was just photographed in New York City wearing an anti-trend outfit comprised of a tan trench coat, black short dress, mini bag, and ballet flats.

I immediately focused on her shoes because they are the definition of timeless. Simple, unadorned black ballet flats will never go out of style. They've stood the test of time over the years, ranging from Audrey Hepburn in the '50s to Kate Moss in the '90s. Trends may come and go, but black ballet flats will endure. Scroll down to see Kourtney Kardashian's newest outfit in NYC and shop pieces to re-create her classic look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Re-Create the Look

H&M Twill Trench Coat $75 $60 SHOP NOW Hurry—this perfect trench coat won't be on sale forever.

H&M Shoulder-Pad Trench Coat $60 $48 SHOP NOW I love this oversize look.

Reformation Citron Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW Reformation never gets it wrong.

WAYF Esmeralda Mini Dress $99 SHOP NOW Simply add tights come fall.

Schutz Arissa Flats $98 SHOP NOW These are my favorite under-$100 pair.

Sam Edelman Meadow Ballet Flats $140 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these flats.

GIVENCHY Shark Embellished Leather Tote $1950 SHOP NOW Don't forget a top-handle bag.