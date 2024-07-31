Kourtney Kardashian's Simple Flat Shoes Are the Antithesis of Trendy
I always try to appeal to a wide range of fashion lovers with my stories. Sometimes I cover controversial red carpet trends and other times I appeal to more classic dressers. This particular article falls into the latter category. Kourtney Kardashian was just photographed in New York City wearing an anti-trend outfit comprised of a tan trench coat, black short dress, mini bag, and ballet flats.
I immediately focused on her shoes because they are the definition of timeless. Simple, unadorned black ballet flats will never go out of style. They've stood the test of time over the years, ranging from Audrey Hepburn in the '50s to Kate Moss in the '90s. Trends may come and go, but black ballet flats will endure. Scroll down to see Kourtney Kardashian's newest outfit in NYC and shop pieces to re-create her classic look.
Re-Create the Look
