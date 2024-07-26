Lady Gaga Just Debuted a Brand-New It Bag at the Paris Olympics
Kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, performers, and celebrities worldwide have all descended upon Paris this week to celebrate the athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics. Among them is Lady Gaga, who just dazzled the crowd with her Opening Ceremony performance on the banks of the Seine. Before she changed into a leotard and tap shoes, she was photographed in a decidedly more low-key look.
Specifically, Lady Gaga wore head-to-toe Celine, including the house's brand-new Teen Nino Bag ($3300) that just launched online this month. With its timeless look and sleek, structured shape, it's bound to become a new It bag in no time. While I'm partial to Lady Gaga's black bag, the style also comes in pastel pink and white. Scroll down to see how she styled the new bag in Paris and shop her outfit.
On Lady Gaga: Celine Long Blazer ($3550), Margaret Jeans ($1350), Teen Nino Bag ($3300), and 08 Sunglasses
