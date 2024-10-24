Katie Holmes Just Wore the Boot Colour That's Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black

Whether popping out for a walk, hitting up a red carpet, or attending a press event, Katie Holmes is guaranteed to arrive in a noteworthy look. Passing through the streets of New York en route to the Broadway play she's currently staring in, the actor assembled off duty outfit that—as usual—piqued my interest immediately.

Styling a fool-proof pair of high-waisted straight leg jeans, Holmes layered on a black knit and a mustard jacket to insulate her from the declining New York temperatures. Styling her look with a casual baseball cap and oversized sunglasses, it was her thoughtful shoe choice that really caught my eye.

Integrating the season's favourite colour into her outfit, Holmes styled her look with an inconspicuous, yet highly chic pair of burgundy boots. Giving her look a light wash of colour, without overwhelming or detracting from the rest of her outfit, burgundy boots are the new winter boots trend that fashion people are catching on to right now.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

An elegant alternative to black, burgundy boots offer an effortless way to weave colour into you winter wardrobe when all you really want to reach for are greys and blacks. Wearing well the the all-black-outfits many of us style across the winter period, this emerging boots trend also looks elegant when paired with denim—as proven by homes—but continues to look chic when styled with earthy shade, jewels tones, or bright colours such a pink and lilac.

In a rich tone, burgundy boots have an expensive-looking energy that can well exceed their actual price point, and brands are embracing them this season. Stocked across Zara, Arket and COS, it looks like the burgundy boots trend wont be slowing down anytime soon.

Read on to shop Holmes' look here, and discover our edit of the best burgundy boots here.

