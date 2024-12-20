Katie Holmes Wore the Controversial Denim Trend New Yorkers Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans

What is it about denim that makes people so opinionated? Everyone seems to have deep-seated ideas about what jeans they will and won't wear. Low-rise, skinny, baggy, cropped, flared—the options are endless. One hot-button topic right now is barrel jeans. I've seen numerous TikTok videos where people try on a pair of barrel jeans with exaggerated silhouettes that look a bit silly. That said, less adventurous dresses can try more streamlined versions of the trend á la Katie Holmes.

While on a stroll in New York City, Holmes was photographed wearing barrel jeans to perfection with low-heeled ankle boots, a belted blazer, and a tote bag. But Holmes isn't the only New Yorker wearing barrel jeans recently. I study paparazzi photos and Instagram pics like it's my job (because it is), and I've noticed a surge in barrel jeans and a major decrease in skinny jeans worn by NYC's best-dressed people in recent months.

Besides her jeans, I also want to discuss the smart way she elevated a basic jacket with a shimmering gold belt. It's such a genius way to make your old favorite wardrobe staples feel new again. Scroll down to see Katie Holmes's newest outfit, and then shop similar barrel jeans.

