Katie Holmes Wore the Controversial Denim Trend New Yorkers Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
What is it about denim that makes people so opinionated? Everyone seems to have deep-seated ideas about what jeans they will and won't wear. Low-rise, skinny, baggy, cropped, flared—the options are endless. One hot-button topic right now is barrel jeans. I've seen numerous TikTok videos where people try on a pair of barrel jeans with exaggerated silhouettes that look a bit silly. That said, less adventurous dresses can try more streamlined versions of the trend á la Katie Holmes.
While on a stroll in New York City, Holmes was photographed wearing barrel jeans to perfection with low-heeled ankle boots, a belted blazer, and a tote bag. But Holmes isn't the only New Yorker wearing barrel jeans recently. I study paparazzi photos and Instagram pics like it's my job (because it is), and I've noticed a surge in barrel jeans and a major decrease in skinny jeans worn by NYC's best-dressed people in recent months.
Besides her jeans, I also want to discuss the smart way she elevated a basic jacket with a shimmering gold belt. It's such a genius way to make your old favorite wardrobe staples feel new again. Scroll down to see Katie Holmes's newest outfit, and then shop similar barrel jeans.
Shop My Favorite Pairs of Barrel Jeans
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.