So *This* Is How to Make a Sweater and Boots Look As Elevated As a Dress and Heels
Dressing up for dinner or a date is always easier during the summer because you can wear all the minidresses and strappy heels your heart desires. Once the weather gets colder, you don't want to get stranded outside with bare legs and arms. Sweaters and boots might not seem inherently dressy, but Jessica Alba just proved that the fall-ready combo can indeed look elevated for a night out.
Photographed in Los Angeles this week, Alba wore an oversized sweater, satin slip skirt, knee-high leather boots, and a cozy scarf. Wearing a few different shades of brown, this look is a prime example of how to do tonal dressing right. She even went as far as to paint her nails dark brown! Now that's dedication to a color palette. Her outfit is simultaneously weather-appropriate, elegant, and comfortable. What's not to love? Scroll down to see Jessica Alba's newest date-night outfit and shop similar pieces from H&M, Quince, Toteme, and more.
Re-Create the Look
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.