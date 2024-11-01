So *This* Is How to Make a Sweater and Boots Look As Elevated As a Dress and Heels

Dressing up for dinner or a date is always easier during the summer because you can wear all the minidresses and strappy heels your heart desires. Once the weather gets colder, you don't want to get stranded outside with bare legs and arms. Sweaters and boots might not seem inherently dressy, but Jessica Alba just proved that the fall-ready combo can indeed look elevated for a night out.

Photographed in Los Angeles this week, Alba wore an oversized sweater, satin slip skirt, knee-high leather boots, and a cozy scarf. Wearing a few different shades of brown, this look is a prime example of how to do tonal dressing right. She even went as far as to paint her nails dark brown! Now that's dedication to a color palette. Her outfit is simultaneously weather-appropriate, elegant, and comfortable. What's not to love? Scroll down to see Jessica Alba's newest date-night outfit and shop similar pieces from H&M, Quince, Toteme, and more.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create the Look

H&M Sweater With Collar $50 SHOP NOW H&M has an excellent selection of sweaters for fall 2024.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt $80 SHOP NOW Quince is my go-to for silk dresses and skirts.

Shopbop Schutz Maryana Lo Boots $258 SHOP NOW These boots will definitely earn compliments.

TOTEME Fringed Wool Scarf $220 SHOP NOW Stay cozy in a color-coordinated brown scarf.