Jessica Alba Wore the Elegant Shorts Trend That's Replacing Denim Cutoffs

If you've been paying attention, you know I've been calling this trend for a while now. While attending Copenhagen Fashion Week shows in August 2023, I noticed tons of long shorts on the runways, noting their prevalence in my trend report. Cut to summer 2024, and long shorts are eclipsing short denim cutoffs in popularity.

Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to test-drive the trend. Making an appearance on The View in New York City, she wore a suit by The Frankie Shop along with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Valentino bag. If micro shorts aren't quite your thing, perhaps this more modest trend will be right up your alley. There are so many options to choose from, whether you want tailored versions for the office or breezy linen shorts for vacation. Scroll down to see Jessica Alba's new outfit and shop long shorts for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jessica Alba: The Frankie Shop blazer and shorts; Jimmy Choo shoes; Valentino bag

Shop Long Shorts

J.Crew High-Rise Trouser Shorts in City Twill $128 SHOP NOW These are my #1 pick.

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts $178 SHOP NOW These are perfect for the office.

MANGO Straight-Fit Denim Bermuda Shorts $50 SHOP NOW I'd style these shorts with all-white pieces for a monochrome look.

J.Crew Sailor Pleated Shorts in Stretch Linen Blend $118 SHOP NOW J.Crew never gets it wrong.

MANGO Pleated Bermuda Shorts $70 SHOP NOW These shorts are strikingly similar to Alba's pair.

H&M Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts $35 SHOP NOW This $35 price tag is hard to beat.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts $25 SHOP NOW Linen is perfect for summer because it's lightweight and breathable.

MANGO Bermuda Shorts With Contrast Trim $70 SHOP NOW You can easily dress these up or down.

CeCe Culotte Style Bermuda Shorts $69 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

J.Crew Pleated 9" Trouser Shorts With Belt in Linen Blend $128 SHOP NOW I love everything about this outfit.

rag & bone Irina Pleated High Waist Ponte Shorts $228 SHOP NOW Yes, the low-rise trend is still going strong.