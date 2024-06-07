Jessica Alba Wore the Elegant Shorts Trend That's Replacing Denim Cutoffs
If you've been paying attention, you know I've been calling this trend for a while now. While attending Copenhagen Fashion Week shows in August 2023, I noticed tons of long shorts on the runways, noting their prevalence in my trend report. Cut to summer 2024, and long shorts are eclipsing short denim cutoffs in popularity.
Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to test-drive the trend. Making an appearance on The View in New York City, she wore a suit by The Frankie Shop along with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Valentino bag. If micro shorts aren't quite your thing, perhaps this more modest trend will be right up your alley. There are so many options to choose from, whether you want tailored versions for the office or breezy linen shorts for vacation. Scroll down to see Jessica Alba's new outfit and shop long shorts for yourself.
On Jessica Alba: The Frankie Shop blazer and shorts; Jimmy Choo shoes; Valentino bag
I'd style these shorts with all-white pieces for a monochrome look.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.