Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That Makes Flip Flops Look So Much Prettier
Jennifer Aniston has been loyal to flip flops for decades but, this week, she wore them in a way I've rarely seen her do so—with a pretty skirt that made her casual sandals look so elevated.
No one does casual summer style quite like Jennifer Aniston. Born, raised and long resided in Los Angeles, the actor has become synonymous with her hometown's iconic low-key style, which she remains at the heart of. Sure, you'll find her wearing glittering gowns on the red carpet and showcasing the latest designer collections when on the promo trail of her latest project but, for the most part, her outfits are rooted in reality and highly wearable for the rest of us. Her latest look is no exception.
Leaving an office block in downtown L.A., I spotted Aniston wearing her signature shoe style—the flip flop—but in a way I've rarely seen her do so before. Embodying Cali cool, flip flops feature heavily in Aniston's outfits year round, with her styling preferences centring around jeans and wide-leg trousers. This week, however, she took a different route by adding a cute ruffle midi skirt into the equation.
Skirts aren't something I see Aniston wearing a lot outside of official appearances and I was struck at how her choice, a black style complete with a chic frilly hem, instantly made her trusty flip flops look much prettier than they usually do. Let it be known I have nothing against flip flops—I'm actually a big fan of the slip-on sandal—but pretty just isn't a word I'd commonly associate with them. That was, until now.
Inspired to try her pairing for myself, below I've shopped out ruffle skirts and flip flops below, assuming you might feel the same way, too.
SHOP RUFFLE SKIRTS AND FLIP FLOPS
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.