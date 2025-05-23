Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That Makes Flip Flops Look So Much Prettier

Jennifer Aniston has been loyal to flip flops for decades but, this week, she wore them in a way I've rarely seen her do so—with a pretty skirt that made her casual sandals look so elevated.

Jennifer Aniston wears a black ruffle midi skirt and flip flops in L.A.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
No one does casual summer style quite like Jennifer Aniston. Born, raised and long resided in Los Angeles, the actor has become synonymous with her hometown's iconic low-key style, which she remains at the heart of. Sure, you'll find her wearing glittering gowns on the red carpet and showcasing the latest designer collections when on the promo trail of her latest project but, for the most part, her outfits are rooted in reality and highly wearable for the rest of us. Her latest look is no exception.

Leaving an office block in downtown L.A., I spotted Aniston wearing her signature shoe style—the flip flop—but in a way I've rarely seen her do so before. Embodying Cali cool, flip flops feature heavily in Aniston's outfits year round, with her styling preferences centring around jeans and wide-leg trousers. This week, however, she took a different route by adding a cute ruffle midi skirt into the equation.

Jennifer Ansiton wears a black ruffle midi skirt with a pair of flip flops while out in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Skirts aren't something I see Aniston wearing a lot outside of official appearances and I was struck at how her choice, a black style complete with a chic frilly hem, instantly made her trusty flip flops look much prettier than they usually do. Let it be known I have nothing against flip flops—I'm actually a big fan of the slip-on sandal—but pretty just isn't a word I'd commonly associate with them. That was, until now.

Inspired to try her pairing for myself, below I've shopped out ruffle skirts and flip flops below, assuming you might feel the same way, too.

SHOP RUFFLE SKIRTS AND FLIP FLOPS

Zw Collection Ruffled Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Ruffled Skirt

This handkerchief-hem ruffle skirt will look so chic paired with any sandal.

Leather Flip-Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops

A black leather flip flop will always serve you well.

The Convertible Skirt
Free People
The Convertible Skirt

This pretty skirt comes in so many colours.

Flying Private Flip Flops
Free People
Flying Private Flip Flops

The thick footbed provided added support, meaning more comfort.

Sebastiane Crochet-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Sebastiane Crochet-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

Prefer lighter colours? This also comes in white.

Bone Leather Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Square Toe Knotted Toe Thong
Next
Bone Leather Square Toe Knotted Toe Thong

The knot detail makes these flip flops look so high end.

Zw Collection Midi Skirt With Ruffles
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Skirt With Ruffles

Ruffles on ruffles!

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops – Burgundy – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops – Burgundy – Women – Arket Gb

A burgundy flip flop will add a unique touch to your looks.

Weekday Sheer Asymmetric Chiffon Midi Skirt in Black
Weekday
Weekday Sheer Asymmetric Chiffon Midi Skirt in Black

Simple and floaty—ideal for balmy days.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

An elegant design that comes in a variety of hues.

Tina Tiered Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt
LORETTA CAPONI
Tina Tiered Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt

This is screaming to be worn on an Italian getaway.

Freja Leather Flip Flops
STAUD
Freja Leather Flip Flops

Brown sandals are a major trend for summer.

