Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That Makes Flip Flops Look So Much Prettier

No one does casual summer style quite like Jennifer Aniston. Born, raised and long resided in Los Angeles, the actor has become synonymous with her hometown's iconic low-key style, which she remains at the heart of. Sure, you'll find her wearing glittering gowns on the red carpet and showcasing the latest designer collections when on the promo trail of her latest project but, for the most part, her outfits are rooted in reality and highly wearable for the rest of us. Her latest look is no exception.

Leaving an office block in downtown L.A., I spotted Aniston wearing her signature shoe style—the flip flop—but in a way I've rarely seen her do so before. Embodying Cali cool, flip flops feature heavily in Aniston's outfits year round, with her styling preferences centring around jeans and wide-leg trousers. This week, however, she took a different route by adding a cute ruffle midi skirt into the equation.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Skirts aren't something I see Aniston wearing a lot outside of official appearances and I was struck at how her choice, a black style complete with a chic frilly hem, instantly made her trusty flip flops look much prettier than they usually do. Let it be known I have nothing against flip flops—I'm actually a big fan of the slip-on sandal—but pretty just isn't a word I'd commonly associate with them. That was, until now.

Inspired to try her pairing for myself, below I've shopped out ruffle skirts and flip flops below, assuming you might feel the same way, too.

SHOP RUFFLE SKIRTS AND FLIP FLOPS