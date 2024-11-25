(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been over a month since the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but I'm still reeling. The wings! The performances! The supermodel surprises! The brand went all-out for its comeback and it certainly paid off. Do you know who else is still riding high on the momentum? Imaan Hammam.

We originally interviewed Imaan backstage at the show—did you see our TikTok video?—and then reconnected this week to chat about the next thing on the VS agenda: the holiday season. Naturally, I had to ask Imaan about her gifting strategy. "I always try to be thoughtful of who I’m buying a gift for," she told Who What Wear. "I like to match the gift to their personality or favorite hobbies. A few classic gifts that everyone appreciates are gorgeous candles, spa treatments, or luxurious robes." Who could argue with that?

I'm personally on the hunt for a new pair of pajamas, so I asked Imaan for her top recommendation. "There are so many cozy VS pajamas to love, which makes it hard to choose!" Imaan told me. In fact, Victoria's Secret currently has a whopping 174 pajama sets in stock, so she's certainly not exaggerating. Thanks to Imaan, however, I've zeroed in on my next purchase. "I love the Glazed Satin Long Pajama Sets because they come in many festive prints, but my personal favorite is the iconic VS stripes," she said. "They are not only great for bed but can be styled for an everyday outfit." Don't be surprised when I roll up to the office wearing the pajama top as a blouse. 'Tis the season!

Victoria's Secret Glazed Satin Long Pajama Set $80 $56 SHOP NOW I can't resist the luxurious feel of satin pajamas.

Victoria's Secret The T-Shirt Logo Strap Perfect Coverage Bra $45 $31 SHOP NOW The perfect everyday bra.

Victoria's Secret Logo Hiphugger Panty $13 $10 SHOP NOW PSA: Victoria's Secret is hosting its Black Friday sale early.

Victoria's Secret Push-Up Perfect Shape Bra $45 $31 SHOP NOW Imaan also told me she loves this red plaid bra.

