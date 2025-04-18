Instead of Heels or Flats, L.A. Celebs Wear This In-Between Shoe Trend for Date Night

As a tall person, I know my height shouldn't preclude me from wearing heels, but I simply find them unappealing. At 5'10", I already tower over most people, so why would I bother adding extra inches with uncomfortably vertiginous shoes? This mindset, however, is a bit difficult when it comes to dressing up because flats and sneakers can look too casual. When I don't want to wear heels or flats, I rely on the perfect in-between solution: kitten heels.

I'm far from the only person to wax poetic about kitten heels. I live in Los Angeles and regularly see people wear the shoe trend at cool restaurants in West Hollywood, chic hotels in Beverly Hills, and buzzy bars in Santa Monica. The celebrity crowd is a fan, too. Photographed on a date night with Justin at the Italian restaurant Alba in WeHo, Hailey Bieber is the latest star to wear kitten heels. Specifically, she styled The Row's Liisa Satin Pumps ($1150) with a jacket in a similar olive hue. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop the shoe trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Liisa Satin Pumps ($1150)

