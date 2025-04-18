Instead of Heels or Flats, L.A. Celebs Wear This In-Between Shoe Trend for Date Night
As a tall person, I know my height shouldn't preclude me from wearing heels, but I simply find them unappealing. At 5'10", I already tower over most people, so why would I bother adding extra inches with uncomfortably vertiginous shoes? This mindset, however, is a bit difficult when it comes to dressing up because flats and sneakers can look too casual. When I don't want to wear heels or flats, I rely on the perfect in-between solution: kitten heels.
I'm far from the only person to wax poetic about kitten heels. I live in Los Angeles and regularly see people wear the shoe trend at cool restaurants in West Hollywood, chic hotels in Beverly Hills, and buzzy bars in Santa Monica. The celebrity crowd is a fan, too. Photographed on a date night with Justin at the Italian restaurant Alba in WeHo, Hailey Bieber is the latest star to wear kitten heels. Specifically, she styled The Row's Liisa Satin Pumps ($1150) with a jacket in a similar olive hue. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop the shoe trend for yourself.
On Hailey Bieber: The Row Liisa Satin Pumps ($1150)
Shop Hailey Bieber's Exact Kitten Heels
Shop More Kitten Heels
These satin slingbacks are worthy alternative to Hailey Bieber's expensive pair.
Nordstrom shoppers will go crazy for these leopard kitten heels.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.