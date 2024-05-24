The 19 Most Stylish New Hotels in the World, From Paris to Kyoto

In case you haven't noticed, Who What Wear editors have interests beyond just fashion and beauty. Several of my colleagues are obsessed with Formula One. Meetings are often derailed by talk of the latest and greatest TV shows. We have a Slack channel dedicated to our favorite books of the moment. Another passion of ours? Travel. To that end, I decided to focus this story on the world's most stylish hotel openings of the last 12 months.

I made a concerted effort to include new spots in nearly every corner of the globe. On my list, you'll find a fashion designer's former home in Morocco, a high-rise hotel in Japan, a beachfront property in Australia, an art deco building in Argentina, over-the-water villas in Indonesia, and more. And no, I didn't forget about Europe! My roundup includes the latest cosmopolitan city escapes in beloved cities like Paris and Rome, plus quaint mountain getaways in the Swiss Alps and the Italian Dolomites. Oh, and for those of you who prefer to stay stateside, there are buzzy new hotel openings in California and Florida too. What are you waiting for? Scroll down to see my list of the world's most stylish new hotels and book your room ASAP.

Château de Théoule

(Image credit: Chateau de Theoule)

WHERE: Théoule-sur-Mer, France

WHEN: Opened March 2024

WHY: It's quickly becoming the hottest private beach club on the French Riviera.

Located less than a 15-minute drive from the Cannes airport, this property was originally a soap factory built in 1630. Guests have access to a private beach, an outdoor swimming pool, two bars, two restaurants, and a spa. It's in the charming small town of Théoule-sur-Mer, an underrated gem on the Côte d'Azur. The starting rate is approximately $467 per night.

Le Grand Mazarin

(Image credit: Le Grand Mazarin)

WHERE: Paris, France

WHEN: Opened September 2023

WHY: Come for the colorful, quirky décor and stay for the prime location in Le Marais.

Designed by Martin Brudnizki, this five-star stunner takes the cake for the most fun décor. The property includes 61 rooms, a restaurant, two bars, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a fitness center. It's located a stone's throw away from the Seine and a 15-minute walk from the Louvre. Rooms start at approximately $595 per night.

Son Vell

(Image credit: Son Vell)

WHERE: Menorca, Spain

WHEN: Opened July 2023

WHY: A restored 18th-century manor house awaits.

Vestige Collection painstakingly revived a historic building using traditional and sustainable methods. The 34 beautifully appointed rooms are decorated with natural materials such as linen, jute, silk, and cotton. There's news for the fashion lovers: Son Vell just launched a capsule collection with Madrid-based brand Malne that's inspired by Menorca's equestrian history. Available to purchase exclusively at Son Vell, the pieces will include hand-printed wrap skirts, linen jackets, palazzo-style pants, and more. Rooms start at approximately $852 per night.

Casa Monti

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Monti)

WHERE: Rome, Italy

WHEN: Opening June 2024

WHY: Rome's newest five-star hotel is an artist's dream enclave.

Less than half a mile from the Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore, the impeccably designed Casa Monti is now taking reservations for its highly anticipated June opening. Even if you're staying elsewhere in the Eternal City, don't miss the rooftop bar and terrace restaurant. Rooms start at approximately $480 per night.

Villa Mabrouka

(Image credit: Courtesy of Andrew Montgomery/Villa Mabrouka)

WHERE: Tangier, Morocco

WHEN: Opened June 2023

WHY: Yves Saint Laurent's former home has been turned into a dazzling hotel.

This one has a fascinating fashion pedigree. Surrounded by lush gardens, Villa Mabrouka used to be the private home of Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé. Now, it's an intimate 12-room hotel that retains many original 1940s design details. Two pools and three restaurants await you at Tangier's chicest new spot. Rooms start at approximately $486 per night.

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl

(Image credit: Rosewood Schloss Fuschl)

WHERE: Hof bei Salzburg, Austria

WHEN: Opening July 2024

WHY: Rosewood Hotels and Resorts is known worldwide to be the epitome of luxury.

This picturesque lakefront hotel is housed in a fairytale-worthy castle originally built in 1461. A 25-minute drive from Salzburg, this property was once reserved for Austrian nobility but will soon be open to travelers worldwide in July 2024. Rooms start at approximately $487 per night.

Janu Tokyo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Janu Tokyo)

WHERE: Tokyo, Japan

WHEN: Opened March 2024

WHY: Janu is the brand-new sister brand of the famed Aman hotel group.

Located near the Roppongi neighborhood, Janu Tokyo is sure to delight Aman's enthusiastic fan base. The 122 rooms are luxuriously sleek, while the eight restaurants are world-class. Rooms start at approximately $944 per night.

Grand Hotel Belvedere

(Image credit: Grand Hotel Belvedere)

WHERE: Wengen, Switzerland

WHEN: Opening summer 2024

WHY: This car-free town offers mountain views and tranquility in spades.

Beaumier never gets it wrong. I've stayed at one of the hotel group's French properties, Capelongue, and was thoroughly enchanted, so I have no doubt this new opening will impress. The hotel is housed in a fully renovated belle époque building with views for days. Rooms start at approximately $362 per night.

La Fantaisie

(Image credit: La Fantaisie)

WHERE: Paris, France

WHEN: Opened August 2023

WHY: You'll feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Paris in this cheerful hotel.

Located in the Faubourg-Montmartre neighborhood, this hotel is filled with greenery, fun wallpaper, and world-class art. A short walk will get you to the famed Galeries Lafayette and the Palais Garnier opera house. The starting rate is approximately $500 per night.

Hotel Bella Grande

(Image credit: Hotel Bella Grande)

WHERE: Copenhagen, Denmark

WHEN: Opened April 2024

WHY: The Scandi style set has quickly adopted this chic new hotel as their home away from home.

This is the second hotel by Copenhagen Food Collective, which also owns the popular Coco Hotel in addition to 18 restaurants scattered around the city. This sustainably minded boutique hotel has already attracted the likes of Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen, so there's no doubt other fashion people will follow. Rooms start at approximately $181 per night.

Scorpios Bodrum

(Image credit: Scorpios Bodrum)

WHERE: Bodrum, Turkey

WHEN: Opening June 2024

WHY: Scorpios is branching out from its iconic Mykonos beach club for the first time.

With spectacular views of the Aegean Sea, striking architecture, and a dedication to wellness, Scorpios Bodrum will certainly garner a cult following just like its Mykonos counterpart. Unlike the Greek location, this Turkish property won't be just a beach club—it will have overnight bungalows available to rent, starting at approximately $2100 per night.

Dawn Ranch

(Image credit: Dawn Ranch)

WHERE: Guerneville, California

WHEN: Opened June 2023

WHY: California's buzziest wellness retreat will leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Instead of Napa Valley—been there, done that—try driving an hour west to Guerneville, California, where the spectacular Dawn Ranch lies on 22 acres near the Russian River. You can choose from a variety of accommodations, including a posh room inside the hotel, a charming standalone cottage, a glamping tent, and more. Rooms start at $299 per night.

COMO Alpina Dolomites

(Image credit: COMO Alpina Dolomites)

WHERE: Alpe di Siusi, Italy

WHEN: Opened December 2023

WHY: This property will appeal to architecture aficionados and spa enthusiasts alike.

You can find summer visitors golfing and mountain-biking, and winter travelers will no doubt be skiing and snowshoeing. This is the newest outpost from the award-winning COMO Hotels and Resorts group—you may have heard of the celebrity-favorite COMO Shambhala Estate in Bali. Rooms start at approximately $576 per night.

Sun Ranch

(Image credit: Sun Ranch)

WHERE: Byron Bay, Australia

WHEN: Opened September 2023

WHY: Time-travel back to the '70s on this 55-acre ranch.

On its website, Sun Ranch describes itself as anything but an ordinary hotel: "Designed to ignite the passions of music lovers, foodies, creatives, wellness enthusiasts, and everyone in between, Sun Ranch is an invitation to experience something that transcends the ordinary, ignites the imagination, and leaves an indelible mark on the soul." Rooms start at approximately $496 per night.

Odles Lodge

(Image credit: Odles Lodge)

WHERE: Palmschoss, Italy

WHEN: Opened June 2023

WHY: It's the newest hotel from the owners of the acclaimed Forestis Dolomites.

Built with local spruce and Swiss stone pine wood, this hotel offers unparalleled views of the South Tyrol region of Northeast Italy. There are only four lodges, each offering minimalistic accommodations and plenty of privacy. Lodges start at approximately $650 per night.

The Vineta Hotel

(Image credit: The Vineta Hotel)

WHERE: Palm Beach, Florida

WHEN: Opening fall 2024

WHY: It's the first-ever U.S. property from the Oetker Collection hotel group, which owns Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and Le Bristol.

If Palm Royale has you feeling inspired to book a trip to Florida, you simply must make a beeline to the Vineta Hotel when it opens later this year. Oetker Collection owns some of the world's chicest properties, and I have a strong feeling this hotel will exceed all of my (very high) expectations.

Ta'aktana

(Image credit: Ta'Aktana)

WHERE: Labuan Bajo, Indonesia

WHEN: Opened May 2024

WHY: This new resort is single-handedly giving Bali a run for its money.

Bali may be Indonesia's most recognizable island, but it's far from your only option. Located on the island of East Nusa Tenggara, the brand-new Ta'aktana resort has jaw-dropping overwater villas perfect for a luxury escape. Rooms start at approximately $530 per night.

Six Senses Kyoto

(Image credit: Six Senses Kyoto)

WHERE: Kyoto, Japan

WHEN: Opened April 2024

WHY: The Six Senses hotel group is expanding into Japan for the first time.

Inspired by The Tale of Genji, the hotel's interior design is at once stunning and tranquil. Situated in the Higashiyama district, guests can walk to the Kyoto National Museum and the Myoho-in Temple, among other attractions. Rooms start at approximately $1465 per night.

Casa Lucia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Lucia)

WHERE: Buenos Aires, Argentina

WHEN: Opened January 2024

WHY: A historic art deco building gets a modern makeover.

If you fancy a jaunt south of the equator, there's no better place to try than Casa Lucía in Buenos Aires. Located in the posh Recoleta neighborhood, this hotel has only been open for five months but has quickly attracted a loyal fan base. Rooms start at approximately $291 per night.