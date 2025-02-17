Prada, Khaite, and Coach Are Validating the Anti-Quiet Bag Trend Kaia Gerber Just Wore

Based on the handbags that Kaia Gerber has regularly been photographed carrying around over the years, she seems to stick to the classics when it comes to bag trends. Simple shoulder bags are often on her arm but lately, she's been carrying a more trend-forward style all over L.A.

You've probably heard about the death of the quiet luxury aesthetic as of late, based on the S/S 25 runways. Although I don't think low-key minimalism is "dead", per se, I do think that more maximalist trends are headed our way in the coming season, and Gerber got the memo. The trend she's currently endorsing is grommet bags, and the fact that brands as mainstream and influential as Prada, Khaite, and Coach are adding them to their lineup serves as proof that it's a trend worth taking note of.

Gerber's particular bag is by cool-girl brand Paloma Wool (her black one is currently sold out but you can still snag it in brown). The tote-style bag is a more subtle take on the trend, with a row of grommets along the top of the bag. The trend, which I see as the 2025 version of the studded accessories trend, is readily available all over the internet, and I chose some of the best on the market.

Keep scrolling to shop my grommet bag picks before they sell out.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool Philana Bag ($425); Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop Kaia's Bag

Paloma Wool No 2192 / Philana Bag $425 SHOP NOW

Shop More Grommet Handbags

Prada Aimée Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag With Grommet Detail $4200 SHOP NOW

COACH Dinky Bag With Grommets $350 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Olivia Medium Embellished Textured-Leather Tote $2200 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Kira Diamond Quilt Grommet East West Shoulder Bag $598 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Liv Grommet Hobo Bag $106 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Small Grommet Convertible Satchel $598 SHOP NOW

maje Miss M Mini Eyelet Leather Bag $435 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Le Bisou Rond Carre Bag $950 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Silo Bag in Eyelet Covered Nappa $1490 SHOP NOW

Khaite Lotus Small Grommet Calfskin Tote Bag $2800 SHOP NOW