Prada, Khaite, and Coach Are Validating the Anti-Quiet Bag Trend Kaia Gerber Just Wore

Based on the handbags that Kaia Gerber has regularly been photographed carrying around over the years, she seems to stick to the classics when it comes to bag trends. Simple shoulder bags are often on her arm but lately, she's been carrying a more trend-forward style all over L.A.

You've probably heard about the death of the quiet luxury aesthetic as of late, based on the S/S 25 runways. Although I don't think low-key minimalism is "dead", per se, I do think that more maximalist trends are headed our way in the coming season, and Gerber got the memo. The trend she's currently endorsing is grommet bags, and the fact that brands as mainstream and influential as Prada, Khaite, and Coach are adding them to their lineup serves as proof that it's a trend worth taking note of.

Gerber's particular bag is by cool-girl brand Paloma Wool (her black one is currently sold out but you can still snag it in brown). The tote-style bag is a more subtle take on the trend, with a row of grommets along the top of the bag. The trend, which I see as the 2025 version of the studded accessories trend, is readily available all over the internet, and I chose some of the best on the market.

Keep scrolling to shop my grommet bag picks before they sell out.

Kaia Gerber wearing a baseball cap and denim jacket carrying a grommet handbag in L.A.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool Philana Bag ($425); Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop Kaia's Bag

No 2192 / Philana - One Size
Paloma Wool
No 2192 / Philana Bag

Shop More Grommet Handbags

Aimée Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag With Grommet Detail
Prada
Aimée Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag With Grommet Detail

Dinky Bag With Grommets
COACH
Dinky Bag With Grommets

Olivia Medium Embellished Textured-Leather Tote
KHAITE
Olivia Medium Embellished Textured-Leather Tote

Kira Diamond Quilt Grommet East West Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Diamond Quilt Grommet East West Shoulder Bag

Liv Grommet Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Liv Grommet Hobo Bag

Small Grommet Convertible Satchel
Veronica Beard
Small Grommet Convertible Satchel

Miss M Mini Eyelet Leather Bag
maje
Miss M Mini Eyelet Leather Bag

Jacquemus Le Bisou Rond Carre Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bisou Rond Carre Bag

Proenza Schouler Silo Bag in Eyelet Covered Nappa - Black | Proenza Schouler Official Site
Proenza Schouler
Silo Bag in Eyelet Covered Nappa

Lotus Small Grommet Calfskin Tote Bag
Khaite
Lotus Small Grommet Calfskin Tote Bag

Veronica Beard Small Grommet Shopper Tote
Veronica Beard
Small Grommet Shopper Tote

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear.

