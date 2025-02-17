Prada, Khaite, and Coach Are Validating the Anti-Quiet Bag Trend Kaia Gerber Just Wore
Based on the handbags that Kaia Gerber has regularly been photographed carrying around over the years, she seems to stick to the classics when it comes to bag trends. Simple shoulder bags are often on her arm but lately, she's been carrying a more trend-forward style all over L.A.
You've probably heard about the death of the quiet luxury aesthetic as of late, based on the S/S 25 runways. Although I don't think low-key minimalism is "dead", per se, I do think that more maximalist trends are headed our way in the coming season, and Gerber got the memo. The trend she's currently endorsing is grommet bags, and the fact that brands as mainstream and influential as Prada, Khaite, and Coach are adding them to their lineup serves as proof that it's a trend worth taking note of.
Gerber's particular bag is by cool-girl brand Paloma Wool (her black one is currently sold out but you can still snag it in brown). The tote-style bag is a more subtle take on the trend, with a row of grommets along the top of the bag. The trend, which I see as the 2025 version of the studded accessories trend, is readily available all over the internet, and I chose some of the best on the market.
Keep scrolling to shop my grommet bag picks before they sell out.
On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool Philana Bag ($425); Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($100)
Shop Kaia's Bag
Shop More Grommet Handbags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Meet Ciao Ciao, Bottega Veneta's Latest It Bag
And my NYFW companion.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Bag Trend May Be Annoying, But Nothing Makes an Outfit Look More Expensive
Pros and cons.
By Allyson Payer
-
The New Designer Bag That's Off to a Flying Start in 2025
Amelia Gray is already a fan.
By Drew Elovitz
-
BRB, I'm Cleaning Out My Closet to Make Space for This Fresh and Elegant Bag Trend
You should too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Sneaker Trend Will Be Front-Page News This Spring—Guaranteed
Add a pair to your rotation now.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Sorry, But I Think This It Girl–Approved Bag Color Trend Is Even Better Than Burgundy
Mikey Madison seems to agree.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kaia Gerber Just Turned This Once-Dated Trend Into the Coolest New Thing to Wear With Leggings
Noted.
By Allyson Payer
-
Louis Vuitton's New Tote Bag Is Cool—Period
It silhouette.
By Bobby Schuessler