Gigi Hadid Packed These Insanely Practical $160 Flat Shoes for Milan
I don't envy the jobs of models during fashion month. They rush from show to show and city to city, squish into too-small shoes, and get poked and prodded backstage. And don't get me started on the glam—I know for a fact my acne-prone skin couldn't handle eight different makeup looks in one day. So when I spotted Gigi Hadid during Milan Fashion Week, I wasn't at all surprised that she opted for a simple, comfortable, and practical outfit.
Gigi wore a basic white tank top, a thin black sweater (tied around her chest instead of over her shoulders), and pinstripe trousers. I immediately zeroed in on her shoes: Birkenstock's Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($160), which no doubt provided Gigi some relief from runway heels. Her down-to-earth shoe choice is highly relatable—even if her jetsetting lifestyle is not. Scroll down to shop Gigi's comfy clogs.
On Gigi Hadid: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($160)
Shop Gigi's Shoes
With Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval, these shoes are bound to sell out.
Shop Other Clogs
These are just like Gigi's pair but with the addition of a cozy shearling lining.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.