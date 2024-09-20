Gigi Hadid Packed These Insanely Practical $160 Flat Shoes for Milan

I don't envy the jobs of models during fashion month. They rush from show to show and city to city, squish into too-small shoes, and get poked and prodded backstage. And don't get me started on the glam—I know for a fact my acne-prone skin couldn't handle eight different makeup looks in one day. So when I spotted Gigi Hadid during Milan Fashion Week, I wasn't at all surprised that she opted for a simple, comfortable, and practical outfit.

Gigi wore a basic white tank top, a thin black sweater (tied around her chest instead of over her shoulders), and pinstripe trousers. I immediately zeroed in on her shoes: Birkenstock's Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($160), which no doubt provided Gigi some relief from runway heels. Her down-to-earth shoe choice is highly relatable—even if her jetsetting lifestyle is not. Scroll down to shop Gigi's comfy clogs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($160)

Shop Gigi's Shoes

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $160 SHOP NOW With Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval, these shoes are bound to sell out.

Shop Other Clogs

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clogs $170 SHOP NOW These are just like Gigi's pair but with the addition of a cozy shearling lining.

ZARA Buckled Suede Clogs $90 SHOP NOW These Zara alternatives are a great choice if you're on a budget.

Birkenstock Boston Chunky Clogs $150 SHOP NOW I love these chunky lug soles.

UGG New Heights Cozy Clogs $140 SHOP NOW As comfy as they are chic.