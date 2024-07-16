Emma Roberts Just Got Engaged With an Elegantly Classic Ring
Congratulations are in order: Emma Roberts is engaged! She just shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo alongside her new fiancé, Cody John. Naturally, I immediately zeroed in on her engagement ring. Her round diamond solitaire ring with a gold band is an exceptionally classic choice that will never go out of style. While trendy engagement rings are great for risk-takers, a single round diamond is the definition of timeless.
Not to brag, but I was able to identify Roberts's blouse by just the sleeve: It's Dôen's Henri Top ($218). It comes in eight other colorways, including a white version that Taylor Swift owns. The Edwardian-inspired top features pretty ruffles and a plunging V neckline, making it a chic choice for summer. Scroll down to see Emma Roberts's engagement ring and shop her blouse.
On Emma Roberts: Dôen Henri Top ($218)
Shop Emma Roberts's Exact Top
This top also comes in eight other colors, but I'm quite partial to Roberts's pale-pink version.
Shop Round Solitaire Diamond Rings
I'm simply obsessed with Catbird's jewelry.
