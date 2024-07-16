Emma Roberts Just Got Engaged With an Elegantly Classic Ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order: Emma Roberts is engaged! She just shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo alongside her new fiancé, Cody John. Naturally, I immediately zeroed in on her engagement ring. Her round diamond solitaire ring with a gold band is an exceptionally classic choice that will never go out of style. While trendy engagement rings are great for risk-takers, a single round diamond is the definition of timeless.

Not to brag, but I was able to identify Roberts's blouse by just the sleeve: It's Dôen's Henri Top ($218). It comes in eight other colorways, including a white version that Taylor Swift owns. The Edwardian-inspired top features pretty ruffles and a plunging V neckline, making it a chic choice for summer. Scroll down to see Emma Roberts's engagement ring and shop her blouse.

On Emma Roberts: Dôen Henri Top ($218)

Shop Emma Roberts's Exact Top

DÔEN Henri Top in Blush $218 SHOP NOW This top also comes in eight other colors, but I'm quite partial to Roberts's pale-pink version.

Shop Round Solitaire Diamond Rings

Catbird The Swan Solitaire Supreme Lab-Grown Diamond Ring $2400 SHOP NOW I'm simply obsessed with Catbird's jewelry.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Ring $198 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

Swarovski Eternity Halo Solitaire Ring $1500 SHOP NOW Swarovski never gets it wrong.

Catbird Diamond Fizz Ring $298 SHOP NOW The perfect ring for minimalists.