Emily Blunt Wore the Jewelry Trend That's Even Prettier Than Diamonds

Diamonds will always be a girl's best friend, but I couldn't help but be transfixed by Emily Blunt's statement necklace featuring a different gemstone: turquoise. Did you know that the blue mineral is even rarer than diamonds? And in my opinion, it's even more striking thanks to its eye-catching hue. (But I may be biased because it's one of my favorite colors!)

Attending a Los Angeles dinner celebrating the launch of Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2024 Céleste collection, Blunt wore a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floret Necklace featuring 105 carats of turquoise in addition to diamonds. She completed the look with a sleek Galvan London dress and platinum Tiffany & Co. earrings with diamonds. Also at the event were Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon, and several other well-dressed celebs. Scroll down to see all the photos.

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Emily Blunt: Galvan London dress; Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floret Necklace; Tiffany & Co. earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

See What Everyone Else Wore to the Event

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Hamda Al Fahim dress; Tiffany & Co. necklace, bracelet, and rings with red and pink spinels

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Reese Witherspoon: Tiffany & Co. necklace and bracelet with Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Suki Waterhouse: Simkhai dress and coat; Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Vrille necklace with rubellites and diamonds; Tiffany & Co. bracelet, earrings, and ring

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Laura Harrier: Tiffany & Co. jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Gabrielle Union: Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings with orange sapphires

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Gal Gadot: Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Shell Necklace and Bracelet

(Image credit: Getty Images Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

On Olivia Wilde: Tiffany & Co. necklace and rings with blue and green cuprian elbaite tourmalines