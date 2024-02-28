Emily Blunt Just Wore the Prettiest $60 Heels on the Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt has been on a roll this award season. With the help of her stylist Jessica Paster, she's brought her fashion A-game to the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, and the SAG Awards, just to name a few. In between all of the headline-making events, you might have missed a small but mighty celebration: the Producers Guild Awards. That's where Blunt wowed in a blue strapless Oscar de la Renta dress. I absolutely adore the A-line silhouette and the tea length, which perfectly showed off her affordable heels: Betsey Johnson's Viola Silver Heels, which are currently marked down from $120 to $60. Yep, that's a whopping 50% off for the mathematically challenged.

Now that they Emily Blunt's red carpet stamp of approval, I have a feeling the Betsey Johnson shoes will be selling like hotcakes. If they're sold out by the time you read this, don't fret: I've rounded up some other silver alternatives that are just as stylish. Scroll down to see how Emily Blunt styled $60 heels on the red carpet and shop her exact pair for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emily Blunt: Oscar de la Renta dress; Betsey Johnson Viola Silver Heels ($60)

Shop Emily Blunt's Exact Shoes

Betsey Johnson Viola Silver Heels $60 SHOP NOW This sale price is too good to pass up.

Shop Other Silver Heels

AMINA MUADDI Begum Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Mirrored-Leather Slingback Pumps $1280 SHOP NOW Fashion editors are simply obsessed with Amina Muaddi.

Reformation Milano Pumps $298 SHOP NOW You already know and love Reformation's dresses, but don't overlook the brand's excellent shoes.

THE ATTICO Mini Devon Metallic Leather Mules $690 SHOP NOW These are so darn pretty.

Aquazzura Sundance 50 Sandals $750 SHOP NOW Aquazzura never gets it wrong.

Stuart Weitzman Oasis 75mm Ankle Strap Sandals $475 SHOP NOW You can style these Stuart Weitzman shoes in a million different ways.

Reformation Watson Heeled Mules $328 SHOP NOW High-heel mules are super trendy right now.

MACH & MACH Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Mirrored-Leather Sandals $990 SHOP NOW Stunning.

Reformation Mimi Buckle Pumps $298 SHOP NOW Mary Janes are always a good idea.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Mariza Is Back Strass 85 Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Mules $1495 SHOP NOW These are at the top of my dream designer wish list.