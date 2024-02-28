Emily Blunt Just Wore the Prettiest $60 Heels on the Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt has been on a roll this award season. With the help of her stylist Jessica Paster, she's brought her fashion A-game to the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, and the SAG Awards, just to name a few. In between all of the headline-making events, you might have missed a small but mighty celebration: the Producers Guild Awards. That's where Blunt wowed in a blue strapless Oscar de la Renta dress. I absolutely adore the A-line silhouette and the tea length, which perfectly showed off her affordable heels: Betsey Johnson's Viola Silver Heels, which are currently marked down from $120 to $60. Yep, that's a whopping 50% off for the mathematically challenged.

Now that they Emily Blunt's red carpet stamp of approval, I have a feeling the Betsey Johnson shoes will be selling like hotcakes. If they're sold out by the time you read this, don't fret: I've rounded up some other silver alternatives that are just as stylish. Scroll down to see how Emily Blunt styled $60 heels on the red carpet and shop her exact pair for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emily Blunt: Oscar de la Renta dress; Betsey Johnson Viola Silver Heels ($60)

Shop Emily Blunt's Exact Shoes

Viola Silver
Betsey Johnson
Viola Silver Heels

This sale price is too good to pass up.

Shop Other Silver Heels

AMINA MUADDI
Begum Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Mirrored-Leather Slingback Pumps

Fashion editors are simply obsessed with Amina Muaddi.

Milano Pump
Reformation
Milano Pumps

You already know and love Reformation's dresses, but don't overlook the brand's excellent shoes.

THE ATTICO
Mini Devon Metallic Leather Mules

These are so darn pretty.

Sundance 50 Sandal
Aquazzura
Sundance 50 Sandals

Aquazzura never gets it wrong.

Oasis 75mm Ankle Strap Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
Oasis 75mm Ankle Strap Sandals

You can style these Stuart Weitzman shoes in a million different ways.

Watson Heeled Mule
Reformation
Watson Heeled Mules

High-heel mules are super trendy right now.

MACH & MACH
Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Mirrored-Leather Sandals

Stunning.

Mimi Buckle Pump
Reformation
Mimi Buckle Pumps

Mary Janes are always a good idea.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Mariza Is Back Strass 85 Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Mules

These are at the top of my dream designer wish list.

Daisy Sandals
Black Suede Studio
Daisy Sandals

You're guaranteed to earn compliments every time you wear these.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

