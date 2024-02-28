Emily Blunt Just Wore the Prettiest $60 Heels on the Red Carpet
Emily Blunt has been on a roll this award season. With the help of her stylist Jessica Paster, she's brought her fashion A-game to the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, and the SAG Awards, just to name a few. In between all of the headline-making events, you might have missed a small but mighty celebration: the Producers Guild Awards. That's where Blunt wowed in a blue strapless Oscar de la Renta dress. I absolutely adore the A-line silhouette and the tea length, which perfectly showed off her affordable heels: Betsey Johnson's Viola Silver Heels, which are currently marked down from $120 to $60. Yep, that's a whopping 50% off for the mathematically challenged.
Now that they Emily Blunt's red carpet stamp of approval, I have a feeling the Betsey Johnson shoes will be selling like hotcakes. If they're sold out by the time you read this, don't fret: I've rounded up some other silver alternatives that are just as stylish. Scroll down to see how Emily Blunt styled $60 heels on the red carpet and shop her exact pair for yourself.
On Emily Blunt: Oscar de la Renta dress; Betsey Johnson Viola Silver Heels ($60)
