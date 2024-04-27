Elsa Hosk's Thong-Exposing Sheer Dress Is Going Viral on IG Right Now
It's safe to say that celebs are obsessed with Alaïa dresses right now. Last week, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a thong-exposing pink Alaïa dress at Victoria Beckham's birthday party. Now, Elsa Hosk is having her own underwear-revealing moment wearing the same brand. In an Instagram photo taken at a Tiffany & Co. event in Los Angeles, Hosk wore a cheeky long-sleeve Alaïa maxi dress in a dreamy baby blue hue. Hosk's post has only been up a few hours but has already racked up over 100,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.
Plus, it's not just her followers who adore the look. The Instagram account @checkthetag conducted a poll asking whether fans liked the outfit, and a whopping 89% said yes. Who am I to argue with cold hard data? Scroll down to see Elsa Hosk's newest outfit and shop sheer blue dresses for yourself.
