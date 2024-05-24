Elle Fanning Wore the Posh Airport Outfit I'd Ditch My Leggings For
Right now, the most stylish airport in the world is undoubtedly the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport because it's where celebrities have been arriving in droves for the Cannes Film Festival. Celebs know that photographers will be anxiously awaiting their arrival, so they tend to dress better than they would for a routine flight. The latest to make a stylish touchdown in the South of France? Elle Fanning.
Snapped post-flight, Fanning wore head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, including the brand's baby blue jacket and trousers, cotton rib tank top, sunglasses, pumps, and bag. But make no mistake: you don't have to make a designer investment to look chic—any brand of pantsuit would be a huge improvement from basic leggings. Scroll down to see Elle Fanning's posh travel outfit and shop similar pieces for yourself.
On Elle Fanning: Bottega Veneta suit, tank top, sunglasses, shoes, and bag
Shop Light Blue Pantsuits for Women
Hurry: This chic blazer is currently on sale.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.