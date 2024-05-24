Elle Fanning Wore the Posh Airport Outfit I'd Ditch My Leggings For

Right now, the most stylish airport in the world is undoubtedly the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport because it's where celebrities have been arriving in droves for the Cannes Film Festival. Celebs know that photographers will be anxiously awaiting their arrival, so they tend to dress better than they would for a routine flight. The latest to make a stylish touchdown in the South of France? Elle Fanning.

Snapped post-flight, Fanning wore head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, including the brand's baby blue jacket and trousers, cotton rib tank top, sunglasses, pumps, and bag. But make no mistake: you don't have to make a designer investment to look chic—any brand of pantsuit would be a huge improvement from basic leggings. Scroll down to see Elle Fanning's posh travel outfit and shop similar pieces for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Elle Fanning: Bottega Veneta suit, tank top, sunglasses, shoes, and bag

Shop Light Blue Pantsuits for Women

mango 100% Linen Suit Blazer $130 SHOP NOW Mango has an excellent selection of suits right now.

mango 100% Linen Suit Trousers $90 SHOP NOW This would look so chic with a crisp white button-down shirt.

J.Crew Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend $150 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pants in Stretch Linen Blend $128 SHOP NOW

Ann Taylor The Oversized Peak Lapel Blazer in Linen Twill $189 $96 SHOP NOW Hurry: This chic blazer is currently on sale.

Ann Taylor The Mid Rise Straight Pants in Linen Twill $109 $56 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching pants.

Everlane The Drapey Blazer $198 $59 SHOP NOW Everlane always gets it right.