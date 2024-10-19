Elizabeth Olsen Hit the Airport in Winter's Richest Denim Trend and "It" Coat Color
In case you have any doubts, Elizabeth Olsen knows how to choose a great airport outfit. This was on full display in NYC this week when Olsen was photographed heading to JFK in a perfect travel outfit that was also rich in trends. Two very wearable trends that'll make all of your outfits look expensive, that is. Interested?
As you may have heard, the elegant denim trend that's reigning supreme this season is dark denim. The inky wash always looks polished and is appropriate for any occasion and any time of day. In Olsen's case, it was a daytime flight. She paired it with a white sweater, chunky black ankle boots, and a coat in the color trend that everyone's shopping for right now: chocolate brown. You probably already own plenty of black coats, but how about rich chocolate brown? I guarantee it'll do wonders for your outfits (and yes, you can pair it with black and every other color under the sun).
Keep scrolling to do as Elizabeth Olsen does and shop chocolate brown coats and dark denim jeans for yourself.
