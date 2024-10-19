Elizabeth Olsen Hit the Airport in Winter's Richest Denim Trend and "It" Coat Color

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

In case you have any doubts, Elizabeth Olsen knows how to choose a great airport outfit. This was on full display in NYC this week when Olsen was photographed heading to JFK in a perfect travel outfit that was also rich in trends. Two very wearable trends that'll make all of your outfits look expensive, that is. Interested?

As you may have heard, the elegant denim trend that's reigning supreme this season is dark denim. The inky wash always looks polished and is appropriate for any occasion and any time of day. In Olsen's case, it was a daytime flight. She paired it with a white sweater, chunky black ankle boots, and a coat in the color trend that everyone's shopping for right now: chocolate brown. You probably already own plenty of black coats, but how about rich chocolate brown? I guarantee it'll do wonders for your outfits (and yes, you can pair it with black and every other color under the sun).

Keep scrolling to do as Elizabeth Olsen does and shop chocolate brown coats and dark denim jeans for yourself.

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a brown coat, dark denim jeans, and boots

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a brown coat, dark denim jeans, and boots at the airport

(Image credit: Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Brown Coats

The Slouch™ Coat New
Aritzia
Babaton The Slouch Coat in Burnt Cedar

Vegan Suede Shawl Collar Coat
Gap
Vegan Suede Shawl Collar Coat

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

A.L.C., Franklin Coat
A.L.C.
Franklin Coat

Madewell, Blazer Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Madewell
Blazer Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Barbour, Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton
Barbour
Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton

Shop Dark Denim Jeans

SLVRLAKE, London Jeans in Empty Sky
SLVRLAKE
London Jeans in Empty Sky

Madwell, The Plus '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash
Madwell
The Plus '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash

Agolde, Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Echo
Agolde
Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Echo

Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans

The Mischa Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Mischa Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Low-Rise Straight Jeans
Toteme
Low-Rise Straight Jeans

Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

