Elizabeth Olsen Hit the Airport in Winter's Richest Denim Trend and "It" Coat Color

In case you have any doubts, Elizabeth Olsen knows how to choose a great airport outfit. This was on full display in NYC this week when Olsen was photographed heading to JFK in a perfect travel outfit that was also rich in trends. Two very wearable trends that'll make all of your outfits look expensive, that is. Interested?

As you may have heard, the elegant denim trend that's reigning supreme this season is dark denim. The inky wash always looks polished and is appropriate for any occasion and any time of day. In Olsen's case, it was a daytime flight. She paired it with a white sweater, chunky black ankle boots, and a coat in the color trend that everyone's shopping for right now: chocolate brown. You probably already own plenty of black coats, but how about rich chocolate brown? I guarantee it'll do wonders for your outfits (and yes, you can pair it with black and every other color under the sun).

Keep scrolling to do as Elizabeth Olsen does and shop chocolate brown coats and dark denim jeans for yourself.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Brown Coats

Aritzia Babaton The Slouch Coat in Burnt Cedar $375 SHOP NOW

Gap Vegan Suede Shawl Collar Coat $228 $114 SHOP NOW

Reformation Asher Coat $428 SHOP NOW

Madewell Blazer Coat in Insuluxe Fabric $328 SHOP NOW

Barbour Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton $325 SHOP NOW

Shop Dark Denim Jeans

SLVRLAKE London Jeans in Empty Sky $279 SHOP NOW

Madwell The Plus '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash $128 SHOP NOW

Agolde Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Echo $228 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Mischa Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $218 SHOP NOW