Zendaya Just Went Pants-less in a '90s Ralph Lauren Blazer

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are on a roll with their press tour outfits for her upcoming film Challengers. While every single look has been excellent, I've been particularly enthralled with the vintage pieces and throwback references. Who wouldn't love Zendaya re-creating an iconic photo of Serena and Venus Williams?

Zendaya's newest outfit comes from the Ralph Lauren archives—specifically, S/S 92. That's when model Yasmeen Ghauri originally walked the runway wearing a gray double-breasted blazer with white trousers and a polka-dot pocket square. You might notice one slight difference: Zendaya opted to go pants-less! Who needs trousers anyway? Scroll down to see Zendaya's latest look compared to how it was originally styled on the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Ralph Lauren S/S 92 look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

