Zendaya Just Went Pants-less in a '90s Ralph Lauren Blazer
Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are on a roll with their press tour outfits for her upcoming film Challengers. While every single look has been excellent, I've been particularly enthralled with the vintage pieces and throwback references. Who wouldn't love Zendaya re-creating an iconic photo of Serena and Venus Williams?
Zendaya's newest outfit comes from the Ralph Lauren archives—specifically, S/S 92. That's when model Yasmeen Ghauri originally walked the runway wearing a gray double-breasted blazer with white trousers and a polka-dot pocket square. You might notice one slight difference: Zendaya opted to go pants-less! Who needs trousers anyway? Scroll down to see Zendaya's latest look compared to how it was originally styled on the runway.
On Zendaya: Ralph Lauren S/S 92 look
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.