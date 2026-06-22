For the first stage of the Italian festivities, Dua wore a custom Bottega Veneta halterneck gown featuring the house's signature intrecciato-inspired detailing. For the main event, however, Dua turned to a house with which she has a long-standing relationship: Chanel.
The bride wore a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown adorned with feathers and crystal embellishments. The halterneck design featured a low back and elongated train scattered with delicate feather detailing. She completed the look with a feather-trimmed headpiece and a long embroidered veil.