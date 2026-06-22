"Will It Start a New Bridal Trend? I Think So"—Everything We Know (and Love) About Dua's Chanel Wedding Dress

We finally have a closer look at Dua Lipa's Chanel wedding dress. Here's everything you need to know.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Wedding
(Image credit: David Sims, Copyright CHANEL)
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Congratulations are in order. After officially tying the knot at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall a few weeks ago—where the bride wore a custom, Bianca Jagger-esque Schiaparelli skirt suit and elegant wide-brimmed hat—Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have now shared photographs from the second chapter of their celebrations in Sicily.

For the first stage of the Italian festivities, Dua wore a custom Bottega Veneta halterneck gown featuring the house's signature intrecciato-inspired detailing. For the main event, however, Dua turned to a house with which she has a long-standing relationship: Chanel.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Wedding

(Image credit: David Sims, Copyright CHANEL)

The bride wore a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown adorned with feathers and crystal embellishments. The halterneck design featured a low back and elongated train scattered with delicate feather detailing. She completed the look with a feather-trimmed headpiece and a long embroidered veil.

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