This Is the Only Denim Jacket Trend Fashion Experts Are Buying in 2025
As a millennial, a great many denim jackets have come in and out of my life over the years. In fact, I'm wearing one of them in my Instagram profile photo that I've admittedly never changed since the inception of my account. I still own the denim jacket I'm wearing in the photo, but I don't think you'll see me wearing that OG denim style in 2025. That said, you just might see me wearing the trend that Emma Chamberlain was just spotted wearing.
The denim jacket trend I'm referring to is denim chore jackets. Given the similarity to the extremely popular barn jacket, it should come as no surprise that this form of polished, elevated denim jackets are heating up for the warmer months. Denim chore jackets are quickly becoming a favorite among fashion insiders and celebrities (including Michelle Monaghan, who just wore a popular DÔEN one in NYC). The details to look out for are a polished classic collar, buttons, an oversize fit, and patch pockets. There are tons of denim chore jackets on the market, so if you're intrigued, keep scrolling to shop the best ones, according to this fashion expert.
WHO: Emma Chamberlain
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
