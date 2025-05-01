This Is the Only Denim Jacket Trend Fashion Experts Are Buying in 2025

As a millennial, a great many denim jackets have come in and out of my life over the years. In fact, I'm wearing one of them in my Instagram profile photo that I've admittedly never changed since the inception of my account. I still own the denim jacket I'm wearing in the photo, but I don't think you'll see me wearing that OG denim style in 2025. That said, you just might see me wearing the trend that Emma Chamberlain was just spotted wearing.

The denim jacket trend I'm referring to is denim chore jackets. Given the similarity to the extremely popular barn jacket, it should come as no surprise that this form of polished, elevated denim jackets are heating up for the warmer months. Denim chore jackets are quickly becoming a favorite among fashion insiders and celebrities (including Michelle Monaghan, who just wore a popular DÔEN one in NYC). The details to look out for are a polished classic collar, buttons, an oversize fit, and patch pockets. There are tons of denim chore jackets on the market, so if you're intrigued, keep scrolling to shop the best ones, according to this fashion expert.

Emma Chamberlain wearing a denim chambray jacket, khaki pants, and Tabi ballet flats

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

WHO: Emma Chamberlain

Shop Denim Chore Jackets

Alex Mill Britt Work Jacket in Denim
Alex Mill
Britt Work Jacket in Denim

We the Free Madison City Denim Jacket
Free People
We the Free Madison City Denim Jacket

Will Jacket - Denim Blue - 0rganic Cotton - Textile Made From Organic Fibers - Sézane
Sezane
Will Jacket in Denim Blue

Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Denim Jacket

Workwear Denim Jacket
MANGO
Workwear Denim Jacket

Oakley Cropped Denim Jacket
Reformation
Oakley Cropped Denim Jacket

Everlane, The Unisex Denim Ranch Jacket
Everlane
The Unisex Denim Ranch Jacket

Abra Work Jacket in Summit - Xs / Summit
Citizens of Humanity x Argent
Abra Work Jacket in Summit

Longline Denim Chore Jacket
Universal Standard
Longline Denim Chore Jacket

Denim Jacket With Leather Collar
SANDRO
Denim Jacket With Leather Collar

The Patch Pocket Denim Jacket
FRAME
The Patch Pocket Denim Jacket

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

