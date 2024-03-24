Dakota Johnson Wore the Designer It Bag No One Can Get Their Hands On

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Variety is the spice of life, so I believe a high-low mix is essential for any wardrobe. There's a time and a place for saving and for splurging, and this particular story is firmly in the latter category. Dakota Johnson was just photographed in Rome, Italy, with an extremely covetable designer accessory on her arm: the Gucci GG Soft Small Top Handle Bag ($4800), which is not available to purchase online—the brand simply directs you to its in-store sales associates for further inquiries. This exclusivity is bound to drive demand up, and now that an A-lister has been spotted wearing it, I imagine the bag will be even harder to find.

In true Dakota Johnson fashion, she styled the bag with an effortlessly laid-back outfit. Specifically, she wore a New York Mets baseball cap, Gucci pants and sunglasses, and Adidas sneakers. Scroll down to see her newest Italian vacation outfit and shop other Gucci accessories you can buy in the same color.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci GG Soft Small Top Handle Bag ($4800); Gucci pants and sunglasses; Adidas sneakers

Gucci GG Soft Small Top Handle Bag $4800 SHOP NOW

You'll have to try your luck in-store to find Dakota Johnson's bag, as it's not available online.

Shop Other Accessories in the Same Color

Gucci Mini Bucket Shoulder Bag $2500 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag $3900 SHOP NOW

Gucci Rectangular Frame Sunglasses $495 SHOP NOW

Gucci GG Marmont Thin Belt $490 SHOP NOW