These 28 New Designer Bags Will Go Viral 6 Months From Now

Most of our stories here at Who What Wear are designed to be immediately shoppable, supplying you with instant gratification. This one, however, is different. You'll have to wait approximately six months for any of these bags to hit stores in person and online, so you'll have to practice your patience here. That's because these specific handbags just debuted on the runways during fashion month in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where the F/W 24 collections recently wrapped up.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite brand-new fall 2024 designer bags from all of your favorite luxury houses, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and more. One particularly buzzy show was Chloé, which showed its very first collection under new Creative Director Chemena Kamali. The entire collection was fantastic, but only time will tell which pieces customers will be clamoring for come fall.

New Gucci Bags

The brand-new Gucci GG Milano is destined for sellout status when it hits stores just ahead of the fall 2024 season.

Gucci's press release described this bag as "a clutch embellished and held together with a gold-toned metal bar that replicates the iconic bamboo."

This Gucci bamboo bucket bag is so darn cute.

This beauty caught my attention right away.

New Louis Vuitton Bags

The new Louis Vuitton Voltaire debuted on the runway in a few colors, but I'm partial to this oxblood hue.

Prepare to see the Louis Vuitton City Steamer bag everywhere this fall.

How fun is this Louis Vuitton Luxembourg silhouette?

This stunner is dubbed the Lucky Trunk.

The brand's new Backshell bag is egg-cellent. (I had to.)

The Slim Trunk will definitely be popular come fall.

New Chloé Bags

Mark my words: People will be clamoring to get their hands on the new Chloé Camera Bag this fall.

The aptly named Bananas Bag is a surefire hit.

The Chloé Bracelet Bag is destined for red carpet fame.

How fun is the Chloé Chain Horse bag?

New Prada Bags

Prada's F/W 24 runway show included several new bag styles, but this one is my favorite by far.

I adore this floral embellishment.

Many of Prada's new bags featured this fun buckle detail meant to be worn on the wrist.

New Fendi Bags

The Simply Fendi bag will have a cult following this fall.

Fendi also debuted the Roll Bag on the runway for F/W 24.

The brand's By the Way bag is extremely chic.

Fendi also remade its iconic Peekaboo bag in a softer material. Fittingly, the bag is called the Peekaboo ISeeUSoft.

New Celine Bags

The Celine Teen Garance is impossibly chic.

The Celine Teen Nino is bound to be a customer favorite this fall.

New Bottega Veneta Bag

Bottega Veneta debuted the Liberta bag on the F/W 24 runway.

New Ferragamo Bags

This Ferragamo bag is ready for the disco.

If Ferragamo says that XL bags are in for fall 2024, then they're in.

Ferragamo also showed clutches in oversize silhouettes.

This feathery confection is pure elegance.

