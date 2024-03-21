These 28 New Designer Bags Will Go Viral 6 Months From Now

Most of our stories here at Who What Wear are designed to be immediately shoppable, supplying you with instant gratification. This one, however, is different. You'll have to wait approximately six months for any of these bags to hit stores in person and online, so you'll have to practice your patience here. That's because these specific handbags just debuted on the runways during fashion month in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where the F/W 24 collections recently wrapped up.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite brand-new fall 2024 designer bags from all of your favorite luxury houses, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and more. One particularly buzzy show was Chloé, which showed its very first collection under new Creative Director Chemena Kamali. The entire collection was fantastic, but only time will tell which pieces customers will be clamoring for come fall.

New Gucci Bags

Gucci GG Milano bag new fall 2024 handbag

(Image credit: Gucci)

The brand-new Gucci GG Milano is destined for sellout status when it hits stores just ahead of the fall 2024 season.

gucci new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Gucci)

Gucci's press release described this bag as "a clutch embellished and held together with a gold-toned metal bar that replicates the iconic bamboo."

gucci new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Gucci)

This Gucci bamboo bucket bag is so darn cute.

gucci new bags fall 2024 f/w 24

(Image credit: Gucci)

This beauty caught my attention right away.

New Louis Vuitton Bags

louis vuitton new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The new Louis Vuitton Voltaire debuted on the runway in a few colors, but I'm partial to this oxblood hue.

louis vuitton new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Prepare to see the Louis Vuitton City Steamer bag everywhere this fall.

louis vuitton new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

How fun is this Louis Vuitton Luxembourg silhouette?

louis vuitton new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

This stunner is dubbed the Lucky Trunk.

louis vuitton new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The brand's new Backshell bag is egg-cellent. (I had to.)

louis vuitton new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Slim Trunk will definitely be popular come fall.

New Chloé Bags

chloe new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Chloe)

Mark my words: People will be clamoring to get their hands on the new Chloé Camera Bag this fall.

chloe bananas bag

(Image credit: Chloé)

The aptly named Bananas Bag is a surefire hit.

chloe new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Chloe)

The Chloé Bracelet Bag is destined for red carpet fame.

chloe new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Chloe)

How fun is the Chloé Chain Horse bag?

New Prada Bags

prada new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Prada)

Prada's F/W 24 runway show included several new bag styles, but this one is my favorite by far.

prada new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Prada)

I adore this floral embellishment.

prada new bags fall 2024

(Image credit: Prada)

Many of Prada's new bags featured this fun buckle detail meant to be worn on the wrist.

New Fendi Bags

Fendi new bags 2024

(Image credit: Fendi)

The Simply Fendi bag will have a cult following this fall.

Fendi new bags 2024

(Image credit: Fendi)

Fendi also debuted the Roll Bag on the runway for F/W 24.

Fendi new bags 2024

(Image credit: Fendi)

The brand's By the Way bag is extremely chic.

fendi soft peekaboo bag

(Image credit: Fendi)

Fendi also remade its iconic Peekaboo bag in a softer material. Fittingly, the bag is called the Peekaboo ISeeUSoft.

New Celine Bags

celine new bags 2024

(Image credit: Celine)

The Celine Teen Garance is impossibly chic.

celine new handbags for 2024

(Image credit: Celine)

The Celine Teen Nino is bound to be a customer favorite this fall.

New Bottega Veneta Bag

bottega veneta new bag 2024

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta debuted the Liberta bag on the F/W 24 runway.

New Ferragamo Bags

ferragamo new handbags 2024 fall/winter

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

This Ferragamo bag is ready for the disco.

ferragamo new handbags 2024 fall/winter

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

If Ferragamo says that XL bags are in for fall 2024, then they're in.

ferragamo new handbags 2024 fall/winter

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

Ferragamo also showed clutches in oversize silhouettes.

ferragamo new handbags 2024 fall/winter

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

This feathery confection is pure elegance.

Shop Other Designer Bags That Are Available to Shop Now

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

This is my dream Loewe bag.

Le 37 Small Leather Bucket Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 37 Small Leather Bucket Bag

That YSL logo will never get old.

Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
GUCCI
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

I'd style this with an all-white outfit for a monochrome look.

Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag

The chicest laptop bag under the sun.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

