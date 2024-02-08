Dakota Johnson Casually Wore a Totally Sheer Dress on the Streets of NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love a good press tour. It's always fascinating to see how celebrities and their stylists prepare for a grueling schedule of back-to-back events spread across Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, and other cities. Right now, I'm hyper-focused on Dakota Johnson's tour for her upcoming film Madame Web, which is set to debut in theaters on February 14.

She's been changing outfits lightning fast, but one in particular piqued my interest: her black Tom Ford dress. Her stylist, Kate Young, chose to complement the completely sheer dress with a high-cut bodysuit and a red Gucci Jackie bag. The result is a daring look that Johnson was able to pull off with ease. Scroll down to see Dakota Johnson's skimpy new outfit and shop my favorite black lace pieces inspired by her look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Tom Ford dress; Gucci Jackie bag

Shop My Favorite Black Lace Pieces

PACO RABANNE Off-the-Shoulder Scalloped Stretch-Lace Maxi Dress $765 SHOP NOW

Alexis Rishell Dress $595 SHOP NOW

Morgan Lane The Sisto Dress $358 SHOP NOW

Night Night by Jonathan Simkhai Gianna Lace Thong Bodysuit $275 SHOP NOW

Charo Ruiz Yayay Cutout Stretch-Lace Maxi Dress $575 SHOP NOW