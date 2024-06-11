The Unexpected Summer Color Combo That's Dakota Johnson–Approved
Black and white may be the ultimate color combo for the quiet luxury set, but I've never been one to stick to neutrals. A quick glance at my wardrobe will confirm that I love experimenting with every shade under the sun, so I'm always down to try the latest and greatest color trends inspired by runways and celebrities. My latest obsession comes courtesy of Dakota Johnson.
Photographed in New York City, Johnson wore a highly specific color combo that hadn't really crossed my mind before now: marigold and Bordeaux. Her yellow skirt and burgundy heels, both by Gucci, look so dang chic together that I'm suddenly convinced I need to try a similar look. Scroll down to see Dakota Johnson's newest outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.
On Dakota Johnson: Gucci top, skirt, and Signoria Pumps ($1150)
Shop Marigold and Bordeaux Pieces
