The Unexpected Summer Color Combo That's Dakota Johnson–Approved

Black and white may be the ultimate color combo for the quiet luxury set, but I've never been one to stick to neutrals. A quick glance at my wardrobe will confirm that I love experimenting with every shade under the sun, so I'm always down to try the latest and greatest color trends inspired by runways and celebrities. My latest obsession comes courtesy of Dakota Johnson.

Photographed in New York City, Johnson wore a highly specific color combo that hadn't really crossed my mind before now: marigold and Bordeaux. Her yellow skirt and burgundy heels, both by Gucci, look so dang chic together that I'm suddenly convinced I need to try a similar look. Scroll down to see Dakota Johnson's newest outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci top, skirt, and Signoria Pumps ($1150)

Shop Marigold and Bordeaux Pieces

DÔEN Elowen Skirt in Goldenrod Hillside Heather $328 SHOP NOW

Gucci Gucci Signoria Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Eres Ankara Dress $440 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Quill Slingbacks $180 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Pull-On Midi Skirt $120 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Simkhai Finley Satin Gown $695 $486 SHOP NOW

Christopher Esber Pierced Orbit Dress $600 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Carine Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather $1090 SHOP NOW

Altuzarra Fiona Dress $1395 SHOP NOW