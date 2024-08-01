The 5 Most Elegant Dress Trends Celebs Are Wearing This Summer
If I see one more back-to-school advertisement, I'm going to scream. Summer's not over until I say it's over! Even though the calendar has officially flipped over to August, it's never too late to enhance your summer wardrobe. At the top of my wish list? Elegant dresses. To help you find the perfect frock, I've culled five excellent celebrity outfits that are ripe for copying.
Cindy Crawford, for instance, was just photographed at the Olympics in Paris wearing a posh halter dress—a trend that can easily work for the office, a wedding, and everything in between. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, went with an LBD with a square neckline that's absolutely inspiring my next dress purchase. Scroll down to shop the five most elegant dress trends celebrities are wearing this summer.
Square-Neck LBD
On Scarlett Johansson: Courrèges dress; Messika earrings and ring
Halter Dress
On Cindy Crawford: A.L.C. Fiona Dress ($517)
Spaghetti-Strap Maxi Dress
On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress and bag
White Lace Dress
On Ashley Graham: Simkhai Elise Midi Dress ($1295)
Ruched Dress
On Serena Williams: Dolce & Gabbana dress and bag
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.