The 5 Most Elegant Dress Trends Celebs Are Wearing This Summer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I see one more back-to-school advertisement, I'm going to scream. Summer's not over until I say it's over! Even though the calendar has officially flipped over to August, it's never too late to enhance your summer wardrobe. At the top of my wish list? Elegant dresses. To help you find the perfect frock, I've culled five excellent celebrity outfits that are ripe for copying.

Cindy Crawford, for instance, was just photographed at the Olympics in Paris wearing a posh halter dress—a trend that can easily work for the office, a wedding, and everything in between. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, went with an LBD with a square neckline that's absolutely inspiring my next dress purchase. Scroll down to shop the five most elegant dress trends celebrities are wearing this summer.

Square-Neck LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Scarlett Johansson: Courrèges dress; Messika earrings and ring

French Connection Whisper Short Sleeve Mini Dress $138 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oaklyn Linen Dress $228 SHOP NOW

Halter Dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Cindy Crawford: A.L.C. Fiona Dress ($517)

STAUD Harrington Open-Back Pleated Cotton-Twill and Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress $450 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jeany Silk Dress $348 SHOP NOW

Spaghetti-Strap Maxi Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress and bag

SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Slipdress $78 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Nonya Crepe Maxi Dress $4400 SHOP NOW

White Lace Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ashley Graham: Simkhai Elise Midi Dress ($1295)

SIMKHAI Elise Midi Dress $1295 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sorin Dress $398 SHOP NOW

Ruched Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Serena Williams: Dolce & Gabbana dress and bag

Dolce & Gabbana Tulle Draped Dress $3595 SHOP NOW