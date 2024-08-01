The 5 Most Elegant Dress Trends Celebs Are Wearing This Summer

Zendaya wears a black maxi dress with thin straps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I see one more back-to-school advertisement, I'm going to scream. Summer's not over until I say it's over! Even though the calendar has officially flipped over to August, it's never too late to enhance your summer wardrobe. At the top of my wish list? Elegant dresses. To help you find the perfect frock, I've culled five excellent celebrity outfits that are ripe for copying.

Cindy Crawford, for instance, was just photographed at the Olympics in Paris wearing a posh halter dress—a trend that can easily work for the office, a wedding, and everything in between. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, went with an LBD with a square neckline that's absolutely inspiring my next dress purchase. Scroll down to shop the five most elegant dress trends celebrities are wearing this summer.

Square-Neck LBD

Scarlett Johansson wears a short black dress with a square neckline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Scarlett Johansson: Courrèges dress; Messika earrings and ring

French Connection Whisper Short Sleeve Mini Dress With Square Neckline
French Connection
Whisper Short Sleeve Mini Dress

Oaklyn Linen Dress
Reformation
Oaklyn Linen Dress

Halter Dress

Cindy Crawford wears a navy halter dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Cindy Crawford: A.L.C. Fiona Dress ($517)

A.L.C. Fiona Halter Midi Dress in Navy Blue

A.L.C.
Fiona Dress

Harrington Open-Back Pleated Cotton-Twill and Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress
STAUD
Harrington Open-Back Pleated Cotton-Twill and Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress

Jeany Silk Dress
Reformation
Jeany Silk Dress

Spaghetti-Strap Maxi Dress

Zendaya wears a black maxi dress with spaghetti straps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress and bag

Skims Fits Everybody Long Slipdress in Black
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Long Slipdress

Nonya Crepe Maxi Dress
KHAITE
Nonya Crepe Maxi Dress

White Lace Dress

Ashley Graham wears a white strapless midi dress with lace details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ashley Graham: Simkhai Elise Midi Dress ($1295)

Elise White Lace Midi Dress
SIMKHAI
Elise Midi Dress

Sorin Dress
Reformation
Sorin Dress

Ruched Dress

Serena Williams wears a red midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Serena Williams: Dolce & Gabbana dress and bag

Dolce & Gabbana ruched red midi dress with long sleeves
Dolce & Gabbana
Tulle Draped Dress

Red Long Sleeve Turtleneck Side Drape Gown
Norma Kamali
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Side Drape Gown

