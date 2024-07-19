Kylie Jenner Made Flip-Flops Look Elegant on Her Italian Vacation

'Tis the season for FOMO-inducing European vacations. Is it just me or does it seem like everyone on Instagram is galavanting around Spain and Italy right now? Well, now you can add Kylie Jenner to the list of enviable travelers. Photographed in Rome this week, she looked chic in Marni's Dart-Detailing Denim Midi Dress ($1250) and The Row's Beach Flip-Flops in Clear ($650).

I love how Jenner juxtaposed casual flip-flops with an elegant dress. Eschewing the ever-so-popular denim miniskirt, Jenner chose to wear a decidedly more grown-up take on denim. The A-line silhouette is sophisticated, while the midi hemline is perfect for anyone who doesn't feel like showing a ton of skin. Scroll down to see what Kylie Jenner wore on her Roman holiday and shop pieces to re-create the look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kylie Jenner: Marni Dart-Detailing Denim Midi Dress ($1250); The Row Beach Flip-Flops in Clear ($650)

