Kylie Jenner Made Flip-Flops Look Elegant on Her Italian Vacation
'Tis the season for FOMO-inducing European vacations. Is it just me or does it seem like everyone on Instagram is galavanting around Spain and Italy right now? Well, now you can add Kylie Jenner to the list of enviable travelers. Photographed in Rome this week, she looked chic in Marni's Dart-Detailing Denim Midi Dress ($1250) and The Row's Beach Flip-Flops in Clear ($650).
I love how Jenner juxtaposed casual flip-flops with an elegant dress. Eschewing the ever-so-popular denim miniskirt, Jenner chose to wear a decidedly more grown-up take on denim. The A-line silhouette is sophisticated, while the midi hemline is perfect for anyone who doesn't feel like showing a ton of skin. Scroll down to see what Kylie Jenner wore on her Roman holiday and shop pieces to re-create the look.
On Kylie Jenner: Marni Dart-Detailing Denim Midi Dress ($1250); The Row Beach Flip-Flops in Clear ($650)
Shop Kylie Jenner's Denim Dress
Shop Similar Pieces
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.