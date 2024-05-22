Wow—Celebs Are Wearing Full-On Wedding Dresses on the Cannes Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the Met Gala and the Oscars, where all red carpet looks are packed into one busy night, the Cannes Film Festival is spread across nearly two weeks. In other words, it's the fashion gift that keeps on giving. This year's red carpet events in Cannes have proven spectacular, with stars like Emma Stone, Naomi Campbell, and Kirsten Dunst showing up in their finest looks. In the photos from the first week of festivities, one common theme kept reappearing: Women have been wearing full-on wedding dresses on the red carpet.

Helena Christensen, for instance, wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown reminiscent of the designer's iconic bridal collections. Nathalie Emmanuel also went with wedding white in a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown with beautiful lace embroidery. Jena Malone's gown was also fit for a walk down the aisle—she chose an ethereal number by Zuhair Murad. Scroll down to see all the bridal-worthy white gowns on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

WHO: Vic Carmen Sonne

WHAT: Attending a screening of The Girl With the Needle

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Louis Vuitton High Jewelry necklace and ring

WHO: Claire Holt

WHAT: Attending a screening of Horizon: An American Saga

WEAR: Georges Chakra dress; Orlov jewelry

STYLED BY: Amarsana Gendunova

WHO: Helena Christensen

WHAT: Attending a screening of The Second Act

WEAR: custom Vivienne Westwood dress; Jennifer Behr Gretta Bow Barrette ($142); Pomellato High Jewelry necklace, ring, and earrings

STYLED BY: Clement Lomellini

WHO: Candice Swanepoel

WHAT: Attending a screening of The Apprentice

WEAR: Vivienne Westwood dress; Messika High Jewelry Bright Falcon Necklace, Diamond Wave Ring, and Fiery Earrings and Ring

STYLED BY: Danyul Brown

WHO: Nathalie Emmanuel

WHAT: Attending a screening of Megalopolis

WEAR: custom Chanel Haute Couture dress

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

WHO: Jena Malone

WHAT: Attending a screening of Horizon: An American Saga

WEAR: Zuhair Murad dress; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch