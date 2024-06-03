PSA: Blake Lively's Cute Converse Sneakers Are 60% Off Right Now
Blake Lively's style is a study in contrasts. She never fails to deliver glamorous, high-octane red carpet moments, but her off-duty style is completely laid-back and unfussy. Case in point: the outfit she wore today for a stroll in New York City with husband Ryan Reynolds. She wore a simple navy tank top, straight-leg jeans, and Converse sneakers. It's the perfect straightforward, low-key look for a summer day.
After digging around for her exact sneakers, I found that Shopbop is currently offering them at a whopping 60% discount. While my closet is filled with sneakers in classic colors like black, white, and blue, I have to admit that Lively is convincing me that I need an orange pair. The citrus hue feels so fresh for summer, doesn't it? Scroll down to see Blake Lively's newest outfit and shop her on-sale sneakers.
On Blake Lively: Converse sneakers
