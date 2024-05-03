Blake Lively Just Wore a Dress Fit for the 2024 Met Gala Theme

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I'm eagerly anticipating everyone's 2024 Met Gala looks, there's one person I'm holding out my highest hopes for: Blake Lively. The undisputed queen of the Met Gala always goes all-in with her outfits according to each year's theme, and I hope this year will be no exception.

Call me crazy, but it's possible she just hinted at her look for the first Monday in May. Why do I say that? As you may know, the exhibition's pieces will be connected by the theme of nature. Specifically, it will be divided into three categories: land, sea, and sky. To me, Lively's newest outfit screams "sea" thanks to the Caribbean-worthy ocean blue color and the shell-like pattern. If this look is any indication, Lively may further explore the sea element of the exhibition's theme come Monday. Only time will tell!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Tiffany & Co. jewelry

