Beyoncé Just Wore the Most Timeless Dress Trend of Summer 2024

While I'm hunched over my laptop writing this story, Beyoncé is currently living my dream life on a boat with a drink in hand. (Not that I'm envious or anything.) In a series of new photos she just posted on Instagram, Beyoncé looked like the epitome of summer chic in a Charo Ruiz Limmey Dress ($329), Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($507), and a black-and-white headscarf.

Beyoncé's exact dress is sadly sold out, so I found some similar white A-line minidresses for you to re-create the vibe. It's such a timeless silhouette that will never go out of style, so it's more than worth investing in right now. I'd highly recommend copying Beyoncé and styling your dress with all-white pieces for a monochrome look that screams summer vacay. Scroll down to see Beyoncé's newest outfit and shop the dress style for yourself.

On Beyoncé: Charo Ruiz Limmey Dress ($329); Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($507)

Shop White A-Line Minidresses

Reformation Holt Linen Dress $198 SHOP NOW

HOUSE OF CB Tiffani Lace Trim Minidress $225 SHOP NOW

Reformation Delia Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW

H&M Shoulder-Pad Dress With Pleated Skirt $30 SHOP NOW

Reformation Malvina Linen Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Reformation Arella Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW

STAUD Loren Dress $395 SHOP NOW

Ciao Lucia Caserto Dress $345 SHOP NOW