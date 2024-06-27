Beyoncé Just Wore the Most Timeless Dress Trend of Summer 2024
While I'm hunched over my laptop writing this story, Beyoncé is currently living my dream life on a boat with a drink in hand. (Not that I'm envious or anything.) In a series of new photos she just posted on Instagram, Beyoncé looked like the epitome of summer chic in a Charo Ruiz Limmey Dress ($329), Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($507), and a black-and-white headscarf.
Beyoncé's exact dress is sadly sold out, so I found some similar white A-line minidresses for you to re-create the vibe. It's such a timeless silhouette that will never go out of style, so it's more than worth investing in right now. I'd highly recommend copying Beyoncé and styling your dress with all-white pieces for a monochrome look that screams summer vacay. Scroll down to see Beyoncé's newest outfit and shop the dress style for yourself.
On Beyoncé: Charo Ruiz Limmey Dress ($329); Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($507)
