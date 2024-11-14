Millennials and Gen X don't always agree on everything, but I found one fashion item that has them seeing eye to eye. I noticed that Taylor Swift and Lucy Liu both wore incredibly similar outfits just days apart, inspiring me to do a little shopping to re-create their looks. The 34-year-old singer and the 55-year-old actress both wore red plaid miniskirts by Versace along with matching jackets.

They did differ in their styling choices, however. Swift paired her mini with knee-high boots, also by Versace, while Liu opted for black Falke tights and Stuart Weitzman platform heels. Looking at both of these stellar outfits, it's clear that a red plaid miniskirt has the power to bridge the generation gap—sartorially speaking, at least! Scroll down to see their looks and shop similar skirts for yourself.

On Lucy Liu: Versace jacket and skirt; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Falke tights; Azza Fahmy jewelry; Pinko bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Versace blazer, skirt, bag, and boots; Victoria's Secret corset; Louis Vuitton watch; Effy ring; Retrouvaí ring; David Yurman ring and earrings

Shop Taylor's Exact Skirt

Versace Button-Embellished Frayed Checked Tweed Mini Skirt $1695 SHOP NOW

Shop Similar Plaid Miniskirts

Amanda Uprichard Dale Skort $180 SHOP NOW

Gap Plaid Wrap Mini Skirt $80 $63 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Factory Plaid Mini Skirt $85 $43 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Cameron Mini Skirt $59 SHOP NOW

Alice + Olivia Mera Plaid Pleated Tweed Miniskirt $295 SHOP NOW

Maje Short Tartan Print Skirt $295 SHOP NOW

RAILS Adriana Skirt in Crimson Mini Check $178 SHOP NOW