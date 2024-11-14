The Ageless Skirt Trend Taylor Swift and Lucy Liu Both Wore in November
Millennials and Gen X don't always agree on everything, but I found one fashion item that has them seeing eye to eye. I noticed that Taylor Swift and Lucy Liu both wore incredibly similar outfits just days apart, inspiring me to do a little shopping to re-create their looks. The 34-year-old singer and the 55-year-old actress both wore red plaid miniskirts by Versace along with matching jackets.
They did differ in their styling choices, however. Swift paired her mini with knee-high boots, also by Versace, while Liu opted for black Falke tights and Stuart Weitzman platform heels. Looking at both of these stellar outfits, it's clear that a red plaid miniskirt has the power to bridge the generation gap—sartorially speaking, at least! Scroll down to see their looks and shop similar skirts for yourself.
On Lucy Liu: Versace jacket and skirt; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Falke tights; Azza Fahmy jewelry; Pinko bag
On Taylor Swift: Versace blazer, skirt, bag, and boots; Victoria's Secret corset; Louis Vuitton watch; Effy ring; Retrouvaí ring; David Yurman ring and earrings
Shop Taylor's Exact Skirt
Shop Similar Plaid Miniskirts
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.