Olivia Rodrigo Just Ditched Her Dr. Martens for These Trendier Boots

If there's one fashion item I associate Olivia Rodrigo with, it's Dr. Martens boots. They've become her signature accessory whether she's on stage, on the red carpet, or simply grabbing coffee. So imagine my surprise when she was photographed in Sydney, Australia, wearing a completely different boot trend!

While lace-up Dr. Martens boots will always be in style, her brown knee-high, distressed leather boots are a trendier, more statement-making choice. I particularly love how she styled them with a mini skirt for a proportionally perfect look. Oh, and let's not forget about her other accessories. She carried a Rouje Large Beige Zebra Bag ($495) and outfitted her iPhone with an Urban Sophistication Puffer Case ($75). Scroll down to see Olivia Rodrigo's newest outfit and shop similar boots.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Rouje Large Beige Zebra Bag ($495); Urban Sophistication Puffer Case ($75)

Shop Similar Boots

Tony Bianco Apache Toffee Como $340 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless with these boots.

STEVE MADDEN Riggs Banana Leather $200 SHOP NOW Steve Madden never lets me down.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boots $498 SHOP NOW Reformation's shoe selection is excellent right now.

The Frye Company Campus 14l-Saddle-Ltp $498 $298 SHOP NOW Frye boots are always a good idea.

FP Collection Blaze Pull-On Boots $268 SHOP NOW These Free People boots are so chic.

Christy Dawn The Yoko Boots $498 SHOP NOW If you're already obsessed with Christy Dawn dresses, may I introduce you to the brand's boots?