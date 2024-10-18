Olivia Rodrigo Just Ditched Her Dr. Martens for These Trendier Boots
If there's one fashion item I associate Olivia Rodrigo with, it's Dr. Martens boots. They've become her signature accessory whether she's on stage, on the red carpet, or simply grabbing coffee. So imagine my surprise when she was photographed in Sydney, Australia, wearing a completely different boot trend!
While lace-up Dr. Martens boots will always be in style, her brown knee-high, distressed leather boots are a trendier, more statement-making choice. I particularly love how she styled them with a mini skirt for a proportionally perfect look. Oh, and let's not forget about her other accessories. She carried a Rouje Large Beige Zebra Bag ($495) and outfitted her iPhone with an Urban Sophistication Puffer Case ($75). Scroll down to see Olivia Rodrigo's newest outfit and shop similar boots.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Rouje Large Beige Zebra Bag ($495); Urban Sophistication Puffer Case ($75)
Shop Similar Boots
If you're already obsessed with Christy Dawn dresses, may I introduce you to the brand's boots?
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.