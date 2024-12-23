Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Just Wore Coordinating Sneaker Outfits in L.A.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been two months since the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but I'm still not over it. It was jam-packed with viral moments, including Kate Moss's surprise appearance, Tyra Banks's return to the runway, Cher's amazing performance, and more. Amidst the star-studded lineup, one person managed to win hearts from his seat in the front row: Dylan Sprouse. He brought cut-out photos of the pets he shares with his wife, Barbara Palvin. We captured a video of him holding up the cut-outs as Barbara walked the runway and it garnered over 5 million views and over 400 adoring comments.

Cut to the end of December and our love for this stylish husband-and-wife duo has not faltered. They were just photographed at a farmer's market in Los Angeles this weekend wearing similar all-black outfits with sneakers. The silhouettes, of course, were different, with Dylan opting for baggy pants and Barbara wearing slim-fit flared leggings. Scroll down to see the new photo and shop leggings similar to Barbara's.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Flared Leggings Like Barbara Palvin's

Zella Flex High Waist Flare Leg Pants $69 SHOP NOW Zella is a best selling brand at Nordstrom.

Losano Essential Flare Leggings $81 SHOP NOW These leggings are perfect.

Nike Nike Zenvy High-Waisted Flared Leggings $110 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Nike.

Spanx Spanxshape Booty Boost Flare Pants $108 SHOP NOW These Spanx leggings promise to hold you in.

COTTON ON BODY Fleece Lined Split Leg Flare $60 SHOP NOW Fleece-lined leggings are perfect for winter.