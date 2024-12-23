Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Just Wore Coordinating Sneaker Outfits in L.A.
It's been two months since the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but I'm still not over it. It was jam-packed with viral moments, including Kate Moss's surprise appearance, Tyra Banks's return to the runway, Cher's amazing performance, and more. Amidst the star-studded lineup, one person managed to win hearts from his seat in the front row: Dylan Sprouse. He brought cut-out photos of the pets he shares with his wife, Barbara Palvin. We captured a video of him holding up the cut-outs as Barbara walked the runway and it garnered over 5 million views and over 400 adoring comments.
Cut to the end of December and our love for this stylish husband-and-wife duo has not faltered. They were just photographed at a farmer's market in Los Angeles this weekend wearing similar all-black outfits with sneakers. The silhouettes, of course, were different, with Dylan opting for baggy pants and Barbara wearing slim-fit flared leggings. Scroll down to see the new photo and shop leggings similar to Barbara's.
Shop Flared Leggings Like Barbara Palvin's
