Anya Taylor-Joy Wore Summer's Most Controversial Shorts-and-Shoes Pairing

Anya Taylor-Joy is nothing if not fearless when it comes to fashion. She's never been afraid to experiment with bold trends on and off the red carpet. So it should probably come as no surprise that she's tested out summer's most controversial pairing: leather micro shorts with over-the-knee boots, both designed by Chloé. Leather, of course, doesn't exactly scream summer, although the extra-short hemline is indeed fitting for high temps.

Over-the-knee boots are certainly not the first thing that comes to mind when I think of summer shoes, but Anya managed to pull off this look with aplomb. While I'm over here in my tried-and-true flip-flops or sneakers every day, Anya is definitely having more fun with summer fashion, and for that I applaud her. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop green shorts for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Chloé top, shorts, and boots

Shop Green Shorts

PAIGE Dani Shorts $179 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Exclusive Hana High-Rise Woven Shorts $185 SHOP NOW

R13 Bubble Herringbone Cotton Shorts $525 SHOP NOW

BP. Cotton Utility Shorts $28 SHOP NOW

Madewell Perfect Military Twill Shorts $39 SHOP NOW