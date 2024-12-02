This Classy '90s Hair Trend Just Made a Major Comeback at the Fashion Awards
The 2024 Fashion Awards has brought a jaw-dropping array of style and beauty to London, with some of the biggest names in the industry stepping out in their most striking looks to date. Among the standout trends on the red carpet was a distinctly nostalgic beauty moment: the return of ‘90s tendrils.
Seen on the likes of Rihanna, Gemma Chan, and Venus Williams, amongst others in attendance, this throwback hairstyle proved its enduring appeal.
Tendrils—those carefully styled face-framing strands of hair—defined ‘90s beauty and were frequented on everyone from Drew Barrymore to Naomi Campbell. Back then, they softened sleek updos, in 2024, they feel just as relevant.
From peeking out from underneath Rihanna’s epic blue faux fur hat to giving Gemma Chan’s polished bun a chic finish, tendrils have the power to add a an effortless, romantic touch that always looks elegant.
Why does this trend feel fresh again? The Y2K revival dominating both beauty and fashion is part of the answer, but it’s also about finding balance. After years of ultra-polished, hyper-glamorous hair dominating the red carpet, tendrils offer a softer, more relaxed aesthetic that still reads as sleek.
The best part? It’s a look that’s genuinely easy to re-create. Start with your go-to updo—whether it’s a bun, ponytail, or half-up style—then pull out a few strands around your face. Use a curling wand or flat iron to gently wave them, and set with a light mist of hairspray for hold. It’s proof that sometimes, the simplest details make the biggest impact.
Shop the Pieces You Need to Re-Create the '90s Tendrils Hair Trend
First, detangle your lengths with a lightweight spray such as this.
Once you've got your hair up as you want it, use a tail comb to tease out tendrils to the front of your hairline.
Fix in place with a strong hold hairspray.
Made your '90s tendril hair look even more polished by using a hair gloss before you style.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.