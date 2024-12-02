This Classy '90s Hair Trend Just Made a Major Comeback at the Fashion Awards

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in News

The 2024 Fashion Awards has brought a jaw-dropping array of style and beauty to London, with some of the biggest names in the industry stepping out in their most striking looks to date. Among the standout trends on the red carpet was a distinctly nostalgic beauty moment: the return of ‘90s tendrils.

90s tendrils hair trend the fashion awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seen on the likes of Rihanna, Gemma Chan, and Venus Williams, amongst others in attendance, this throwback hairstyle proved its enduring appeal.

Tendrils—those carefully styled face-framing strands of hair—defined ‘90s beauty and were frequented on everyone from Drew Barrymore to Naomi Campbell. Back then, they softened sleek updos, in 2024, they feel just as relevant.

90s tendrils hair trend the fashion awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From peeking out from underneath Rihanna’s epic blue faux fur hat to giving Gemma Chan’s polished bun a chic finish, tendrils have the power to add a an effortless, romantic touch that always looks elegant.

90s tendrils hair trend the fashion awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why does this trend feel fresh again? The Y2K revival dominating both beauty and fashion is part of the answer, but it’s also about finding balance. After years of ultra-polished, hyper-glamorous hair dominating the red carpet, tendrils offer a softer, more relaxed aesthetic that still reads as sleek.

90s tendrils hair trend the fashion awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best part? It’s a look that’s genuinely easy to re-create. Start with your go-to updo—whether it’s a bun, ponytail, or half-up style—then pull out a few strands around your face. Use a curling wand or flat iron to gently wave them, and set with a light mist of hairspray for hold. It’s proof that sometimes, the simplest details make the biggest impact.

90s tendrils hair trend the fashion awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Pieces You Need to Re-Create the '90s Tendrils Hair Trend

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray
Drunk Elephant
Wild Marula Tangle Spray

First, detangle your lengths with a lightweight spray such as this.

Ghd the Sectioner Tail Hair Comb
Ghd
The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb

Once you've got your hair up as you want it, use a tail comb to tease out tendrils to the front of your hairline.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist 250ml
Hair by Sam McKnight
Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist 250ml

Fix in place with a strong hold hairspray.

L'oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Rinse-Off 5 Minute Lamination Treatment for Dull Hair 150ml
L'oréal Paris Elvive
Glycolic Gloss Rinse-Off 5 Minute Lamination Treatment for Dull Hair 150ml

Made your '90s tendril hair look even more polished by using a hair gloss before you style.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit

If you suffer from hair breakage in the tendril area, this was will help grip the uneven lengths together and make them sit flush with the rest of the tendril, all while still looking weightless. Trust me on this—a little of this stuff goes a long way.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Latest