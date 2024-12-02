The 2024 Fashion Awards has brought a jaw-dropping array of style and beauty to London, with some of the biggest names in the industry stepping out in their most striking looks to date. Among the standout trends on the red carpet was a distinctly nostalgic beauty moment: the return of ‘90s tendrils.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seen on the likes of Rihanna, Gemma Chan, and Venus Williams, amongst others in attendance, this throwback hairstyle proved its enduring appeal.

Tendrils—those carefully styled face-framing strands of hair—defined ‘90s beauty and were frequented on everyone from Drew Barrymore to Naomi Campbell. Back then, they softened sleek updos, in 2024, they feel just as relevant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From peeking out from underneath Rihanna’s epic blue faux fur hat to giving Gemma Chan’s polished bun a chic finish, tendrils have the power to add a an effortless, romantic touch that always looks elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why does this trend feel fresh again? The Y2K revival dominating both beauty and fashion is part of the answer, but it’s also about finding balance. After years of ultra-polished, hyper-glamorous hair dominating the red carpet, tendrils offer a softer, more relaxed aesthetic that still reads as sleek.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best part? It’s a look that’s genuinely easy to re-create. Start with your go-to updo—whether it’s a bun, ponytail, or half-up style—then pull out a few strands around your face. Use a curling wand or flat iron to gently wave them, and set with a light mist of hairspray for hold. It’s proof that sometimes, the simplest details make the biggest impact.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Pieces You Need to Re-Create the '90s Tendrils Hair Trend

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray £26 £20 SHOP NOW First, detangle your lengths with a lightweight spray such as this.

Ghd The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 £10 SHOP NOW Once you've got your hair up as you want it, use a tail comb to tease out tendrils to the front of your hairline.

Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist 250ml £24 £18 SHOP NOW Fix in place with a strong hold hairspray.

L'oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Rinse-Off 5 Minute Lamination Treatment for Dull Hair 150ml £16 £8 SHOP NOW Made your '90s tendril hair look even more polished by using a hair gloss before you style.