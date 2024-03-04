These 7 Celebrity-Approved Staples Will Define Spring 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the spring prepares to make its annual appearance, fashion enthusiasts like myself are gearing up for a wardrobe redux. In my search for inspiration, I’ve taken a break from the endless scroll that is Pinterest and have made my way over to the celebrity street style archives from the past few weeks. We’re already seeing glimpses at their spring wardrobe and it’s…good.

With many celebrities ditching stylists and putting together their own day to day wardrobe, I’ve noticed an increase in quality staples worth investing in. There’s something to be said about the classics. Below, I’ve rounded up the 7 celebrity-approved basics that I’m getting behind.

1. Utility Jackets

There’s just something about the utility trend that refuses to go away. Reason being, it’s comfortable and chic at the same time. I love the functionality that comes with wearing a utility jacket and it’s honestly replace the denim jacket in my eyes.

Madewell Crop (re)generative Chino Utilitarian Jacket $128 SHOP NOW

Lucky Brand Patchwork Utility Jacket $169 SHOP NOW

Sportmax Cotton Blouson Jacket $765 SHOP NOW

Frame Crop Utility Jacket $498 SHOP NOW

2. Tailored Shirt

If there’s one thing that will be worn again and again this spring by everyone who is interested in fashion, it’s the tailored white button-down shirt. I’m eyeing multiple styles to freshen up my collection, starting with these.

Rag & Bone Indiana Asymmetric Poplin Shirt $248 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt $85 SHOP NOW

ASTR the Label Tie Back Crop Button-Up Shirt $65 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Ex-Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt $168 SHOP NOW

3. Flare Pants

Jeans are cool and all but do you know the power that flare pants hold? They’re incredible for lengthening your legs and can be just as comfortable. My pick is this pair from high sport but any of the below will do.

H&M Flared Dress Pants $26 SHOP NOW

High Sport Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants $860 SHOP NOW

Mango Pintuck Flare Leggings $48 SHOP NOW

Free People Jayde Railroad High Waist Flare Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

4. Grandma Cardigans

When you have a cute grandma cardigan, you don’t need much else to style it and make it fun. While I earlier thought that we were making our way towards more slim and fitted cardigans, I was proven wrong when this Gigi Hadid moment made me want to buy a new chunky one immediately.

All in Favor Colorblock Collared Cardigan $65 SHOP NOW

English Factory Bouclé Cardigan Jacket $160 SHOP NOW

Free People Strawberry Cardigan SHOP NOW

Sezane Emilie Cardigan $170 SHOP NOW

5. Leather Trench Coats

Every time I wear my leather trench coat, people asked me where I got it from. I remember in the months leading up to finding mine, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how I needed to have one. It’s the perfect piece of outerwear to go with everything that you have.

Veda Ashland Leather Trench $798 SHOP NOW

Topshop Belted Faux Leather Trench Coat $162 SHOP NOW

BlankNYC Faux Leather Trench SHOP NOW

Helsa Faux Leather Long Coat $598 SHOP NOW

6. Skirt Suit

There’s power in a matching set because of the versatility that it provides. You can wear items as separates and as individual pieces but putting them all together feels like a cohesive image. I’m here for it.

Mango Tweed Midi Skirt $79 SHOP NOW

Reformation Blair Two Piece $348 SHOP NOW

Chanel 1997 Tweed Jacket & Skirt Set $3550 SHOP NOW

7. Maxi Skirt

The other day I wore an outfit that felt a little bit too boring for my taste. I swapped out my jeans for a maxi skirt and the look felt immediately pulled together. This piece is the secret ingredient to a pulled together look.

Mango Flowy Maxi Skirt $49 SHOP NOW

Wayf Carol Drawstring Maxi Skirt $118 SHOP NOW

AFRM Esin Foldover Jersey Maxi Skirt $88 SHOP NOW