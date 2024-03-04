These 7 Celebrity-Approved Staples Will Define Spring 2024

By Sierra Mayhew
published

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the spring prepares to make its annual appearance, fashion enthusiasts like myself are gearing up for a wardrobe redux. In my search for inspiration, I’ve taken a break from the endless scroll that is Pinterest and have made my way over to the celebrity street style archives from the past few weeks. We’re already seeing glimpses at their spring wardrobe and it’s…good. 

With many celebrities ditching stylists and putting together their own day to day wardrobe, I’ve noticed an increase in quality staples worth investing in. There’s something to be said about the classics. Below, I’ve rounded up the 7 celebrity-approved basics that I’m getting behind.

1. Utility Jackets

There’s just something about the utility trend that refuses to go away. Reason being, it’s comfortable and chic at the same time. I love the functionality that comes with wearing a utility jacket and it’s honestly replace the denim jacket in my eyes.

spring celebrity staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crop (re)generative Chino Utilitarian Jacket
Madewell
Crop (re)generative Chino Utilitarian Jacket

Patchwork Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand
Patchwork Utility Jacket

Cotton Blouson Jacket
Sportmax
Cotton Blouson Jacket

Crop Utility Jacket
Frame
Crop Utility Jacket

2. Tailored Shirt

spring celebrity staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there’s one thing that will be worn again and again this spring by everyone who is interested in fashion, it’s the tailored white button-down shirt. I’m eyeing multiple styles to freshen up my collection, starting with these.

Indiana Asymmetric Poplin Shirt
Rag & Bone
Indiana Asymmetric Poplin Shirt

The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Tie Back Crop Button-Up Shirt
ASTR the Label
Tie Back Crop Button-Up Shirt

The Ex-Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Ex-Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt

3. Flare Pants

spring celebrity staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans are cool and all but do you know the power that flare pants hold? They’re incredible for lengthening your legs and can be just as comfortable. My pick is this pair from high sport but any of the below will do.

flare pants
H&M
Flared Dress Pants

high sport flare pants
High Sport
Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants

Pintuck Flare Leggings
Mango
Pintuck Flare Leggings

Jayde Railroad High Waist Flare Jeans
Free People
Jayde Railroad High Waist Flare Jeans

4. Grandma Cardigans

spring celebrity staples

(Image credit: Backgrid)

When you have a cute grandma cardigan, you don’t need much else to style it and make it fun. While I earlier thought that we were making our way towards more slim and fitted cardigans, I was proven wrong when this Gigi Hadid moment made me want to buy a new chunky one immediately.

Colorblock Collared Cardigan
All in Favor
Colorblock Collared Cardigan

Bouclé Cardigan Jacket
English Factory
Bouclé Cardigan Jacket

free people
Free People
Strawberry Cardigan

pink cardigan
Sezane
Emilie Cardigan

5. Leather Trench Coats

spring celebrity staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every time I wear my leather trench coat, people asked me where I got it from. I remember in the months leading up to finding mine, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how I needed to have one. It’s the perfect piece of outerwear to go with everything that you have.

Veda Ashland Leather Trench
Veda
Ashland Leather Trench

Belted Faux Leather Trench Coat
Topshop
Belted Faux Leather Trench Coat

blanknyc trench coat
BlankNYC
Faux Leather Trench

Abrigo
Helsa
Faux Leather Long Coat

6. Skirt Suit

spring celebrity staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s power in a matching set because of the versatility that it provides. You can wear items as separates and as individual pieces but putting them all together feels like a cohesive image. I’m here for it.

tweed suit
Mango
Tweed Midi Skirt

Blair Two Piece
Reformation
Blair Two Piece

skirt suit from mango
Mango
Pleated Mini-Skirt

tweed suit
Chanel
1997 Tweed Jacket & Skirt Set

7. Maxi Skirt

Jasmine Tookes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The other day I wore an outfit that felt a little bit too boring for my taste. I swapped out my jeans for a maxi skirt and the look felt immediately pulled together. This piece is the secret ingredient to a pulled together look.

Flowy Maxi Skirt
Mango
Flowy Maxi Skirt

Carol Drawstring Maxi Skirt
Wayf
Carol Drawstring Maxi Skirt

Esin Foldover Jersey Maxi Skirt
AFRM
Esin Foldover Jersey Maxi Skirt

Collection Maxi Skirt in Lightweight Chiffon
J.Crew
Collection Maxi Skirt in Lightweight Chiffon

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

