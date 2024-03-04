These 7 Celebrity-Approved Staples Will Define Spring 2024
As the spring prepares to make its annual appearance, fashion enthusiasts like myself are gearing up for a wardrobe redux. In my search for inspiration, I’ve taken a break from the endless scroll that is Pinterest and have made my way over to the celebrity street style archives from the past few weeks. We’re already seeing glimpses at their spring wardrobe and it’s…good.
With many celebrities ditching stylists and putting together their own day to day wardrobe, I’ve noticed an increase in quality staples worth investing in. There’s something to be said about the classics. Below, I’ve rounded up the 7 celebrity-approved basics that I’m getting behind.
1. Utility Jackets
There’s just something about the utility trend that refuses to go away. Reason being, it’s comfortable and chic at the same time. I love the functionality that comes with wearing a utility jacket and it’s honestly replace the denim jacket in my eyes.
2. Tailored Shirt
If there’s one thing that will be worn again and again this spring by everyone who is interested in fashion, it’s the tailored white button-down shirt. I’m eyeing multiple styles to freshen up my collection, starting with these.
3. Flare Pants
Jeans are cool and all but do you know the power that flare pants hold? They’re incredible for lengthening your legs and can be just as comfortable. My pick is this pair from high sport but any of the below will do.
4. Grandma Cardigans
When you have a cute grandma cardigan, you don’t need much else to style it and make it fun. While I earlier thought that we were making our way towards more slim and fitted cardigans, I was proven wrong when this Gigi Hadid moment made me want to buy a new chunky one immediately.
5. Leather Trench Coats
Every time I wear my leather trench coat, people asked me where I got it from. I remember in the months leading up to finding mine, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how I needed to have one. It’s the perfect piece of outerwear to go with everything that you have.
6. Skirt Suit
There’s power in a matching set because of the versatility that it provides. You can wear items as separates and as individual pieces but putting them all together feels like a cohesive image. I’m here for it.
7. Maxi Skirt
The other day I wore an outfit that felt a little bit too boring for my taste. I swapped out my jeans for a maxi skirt and the look felt immediately pulled together. This piece is the secret ingredient to a pulled together look.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.