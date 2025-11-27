Zara's 2025 Black Friday Sale Has Arrived—31 Expensive-Looking Buys I Know Will Sell Out First

You might think this is a bold statement, but Zara’s Black Friday sale is genuinely one of my most anticipated shopping moments of the year. And if previous years are anything to go by, this one is shaping up to be especially good. Yes, I am absolutely one of those people who counts down the days and minutes until the sale begins, pre-planning my basket and deciding what I actually want to buy so I only commit to pieces I know are worth it. That being said, I’m not an advocate for shopping for the sake of it, and a discount alone isn’t a good enough reason for me to hit “add to basket.” Instead, I see myself as a true Zara expert, and someone who only uses sales to finally invest in the pieces I’ve been thinking about for months—the kind that will earn their place in my capsule wardrobe and stay there for seasons to come.
Now, while Zara doesn’t always make a big song and dance about its discounts, the pieces that do get reduced tend to be the ones you actually want: elevated staples, chic outerwear and, if you’re lucky, those premium-feeling items that sell out at full price anyway. With that in mind, I’ve already started combing through the current collections to pinpoint the items most likely to become my instant add-to-basket material the moment the sale goes live. Which is right now, can you believe! Yes, the Zara Black Friday 2025 sale is here. It started at 9pm online on the 27th November 2025 and will be in store tomorrow, 28th November 2025, too.
So, without further ado, scroll on to discover the Zara Black Friday 2025 sale buys I’m currently eyeing up.
Shop the Best Buys From Zara's 2025 Black Friday Sale:
ZARA
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
I honestly gasped when I saw that this viral suede bomber was in the sale. And in BOTH colours.
ZARA
Braided Elongated Tote Bag
If you told me this was designer, I'd believe you.
Gorgeous, and available in four colours.
ZARA
Soft Knit V-Neck Jumper
I think a v-neck navy jumper looks so elegant.
I've been eyeing up these boots for a while and will be finally taking the plunge!
ZARA
Cardigan With Scarf Detail
Pair with jeans at the weekend and sequins (as above) for your Christmas party.
ZARA
Oversized Wool Blend Coat With Scarf Zw Collection
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Barrel Mid-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Faux Suede Cropped Jacket
I just know this little cropped jacket would be so useful in my wardrobe.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Midi Dress
If you have a winter wedding to attend, allow me to introduce you to the perfect dress!
A great basic to snap up.
ZARA
Wool Cape Coat Zw Collection
This is one of the most elegant high-street coats I've seen this year.
ZARA
Leather Maxi Tote Bag
An 100% leather tote for under £100? Yes please.
ZARA
Flat Leather Ballerinas
I actually already have these and can confirm they are so comfy.
ZARA
Brushed Effect Knit Jumper
I love the collar on this knit.
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
I'm seeing this with indigo denim and brown loafers now and with a white skirt and tank in spring.
ZARA
Coloured Running Trainers
Don't sleep on Zara's trainer collection.
ZARA
Cardigan With Scarf Detail
Another scarf-detail knit I am 100% ordering before it goes.
ZARA
Soft-Touch Knit Jumper
Soft by name, soft by nature.
ZARA
Stitched Split Suede Loafers
These sold out the first time they were release and you best believe I'm not letting them go again.
ZARA
Zw Collection Darted Trousers
A great pair of black trousers is never not a good buy.
ZARA
Woven-Effect Handbag
Zara really does have the best collection of designer-looking bags.
ZARA
Jacquard Knit Jumper
I've found my Boxing Day jumper!
ZARA
Jacquard Voluminous Mini Dress
The sweetest mini dress that would look particularly nice on NYE.
ZARA
Short Faux Leather Jacket
Another item I actually already own but had to tell you about. This is honestly such fantastic quality and is well worth trying if you're in the market for a leather jacket.
ZARA
100% Wool Long Sleeve Cardigan
This will serve you well for seasons to come, year after year.
ZARA
Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Isn't this just the chicest silhouette?