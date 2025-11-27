Zara's 2025 Black Friday Sale Has Arrived—31 Expensive-Looking Buys I Know Will Sell Out First

I've scrolled through 100s of products to bring you the very best buys from Zara's Black Friday 2025 sale. Click here to see and shop them before they sell out.

You might think this is a bold statement, but Zara’s Black Friday sale is genuinely one of my most anticipated shopping moments of the year. And if previous years are anything to go by, this one is shaping up to be especially good. Yes, I am absolutely one of those people who counts down the days and minutes until the sale begins, pre-planning my basket and deciding what I actually want to buy so I only commit to pieces I know are worth it. That being said, I’m not an advocate for shopping for the sake of it, and a discount alone isn’t a good enough reason for me to hit “add to basket.” Instead, I see myself as a true Zara expert, and someone who only uses sales to finally invest in the pieces I’ve been thinking about for months—the kind that will earn their place in my capsule wardrobe and stay there for seasons to come.

Now, while Zara doesn’t always make a big song and dance about its discounts, the pieces that do get reduced tend to be the ones you actually want: elevated staples, chic outerwear and, if you’re lucky, those premium-feeling items that sell out at full price anyway. With that in mind, I’ve already started combing through the current collections to pinpoint the items most likely to become my instant add-to-basket material the moment the sale goes live. Which is right now, can you believe! Yes, the Zara Black Friday 2025 sale is here. It started at 9pm online on the 27th November 2025 and will be in store tomorrow, 28th November 2025, too.

So, without further ado, scroll on to discover the Zara Black Friday 2025 sale buys I’m currently eyeing up.

Shop the Best Buys From Zara's 2025 Black Friday Sale: